Volleyball

NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NJ.com

H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 1

The Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers Stadium has already showcased some of New Jersey’s finest players and teams on Friday and Saturday. There have been upsets, near upsets and staggering offensive performances by in-state teams and one team from Philadelphia Catholic League that showed its New Jersey opponent no brotherly love whatsoever on Saturday night.
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close

After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 5, 2022

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey will host DogFest Tri-States 2022 on Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event -- previously known as DogFest Philly-New Jersey -- benefits Canine Companions, a national organization that works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. These service dogs make a “profound impact” through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items and alerting to sounds.
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
NJ.com

