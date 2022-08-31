HAM LAKE, Minn. – Saint John's golf started the 2022-23 season with a win at the Augsburg Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Majestic Oaks G.C. (par 72) in Ham Lake. The Johnnies tallied a 298 (+10) Sunday to finish with a two-day total of 597 (+21), four shots ahead of Bethel (+25, 601). Wisconsin-Eau Claire recorded Sunday's best round, a 295 (+7), to claim third (+26, 602).

HAM LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO