gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Win First Tournament of 2022-23 Season
HAM LAKE, Minn. – Saint John's golf started the 2022-23 season with a win at the Augsburg Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Majestic Oaks G.C. (par 72) in Ham Lake. The Johnnies tallied a 298 (+10) Sunday to finish with a two-day total of 597 (+21), four shots ahead of Bethel (+25, 601). Wisconsin-Eau Claire recorded Sunday's best round, a 295 (+7), to claim third (+26, 602).
gojohnnies.com
Wozniak, No. 5 Johnnies Follow Formula to Knock Off No. 4 UW-Whitewater
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – If the fifth-ranked Saint John's University football team was going to have a chance to defeat fourth-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater in its season opener Saturday afternoon, Johnnies' senior All-American defensive lineman Michael Wozniak (New Hope, Minn./Robbinsdale Armstrong) knew there was a formula his team would have to follow.
