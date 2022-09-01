ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Your September 4 Weekly Horoscope Is Pitting Your Head Against Your Heart

On top of the fact that we're in the middle of a steadfast mercurial season (hi, Virgo), emphasizing our daily processes and health rituals, we've also been gaining clarity and enlightenment on what needs to be improved in our personal and professional lives. Your Sept. 4 weekly horoscope will continue to put a magnifying glass on the details, but it will simultaneously usher in new energies with Venus's ingress into Virgo, Mercury retrograde in Libra, and a full moon in Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The September 2022 Mercury Retrograde Is Already Stirring Things Up

September, which hosts both last summer hurrahs and our initial flirtations with fall, tends to feel like the perfect transitional month. And at the end of that transition, you can't help but hope to feel like you're stepping into a whole new chapter. Heads up: that new chapter might be a tiny bit delayed in 2022, thanks to the third Mercury retrograde of the year.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy