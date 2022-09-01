Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go Apple Picking in the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterBrewster, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Box of Reptiles Delivered to Wrong Home in Lower Hudson Valley
With more and more people shopping from home, sometimes mistakes can happen. We've all received a wrong delivery or two. But usually, we're talking about an Amazon mix-up, or maybe your grocery order missing some key items. Sometimes your package is stolen by pirates. However, when something that's actually alive and breathing gets shipped to your doorstep by mistake, then that's going to cause a bit of a stir.
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Useful: Who Actually Uses a Small Regional Airport In Wappingers, New York?
Did you know that there is a small regional airport in the Hudson Valley? It is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ok, but who uses it? Is it for certain people? Do you have to pay a fee?. So what happens at this airport? Is it available to everyone...
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Shawangunk Grit Challenged Planned for November in New Paltz, NY
I am not a very athletic person in any way shape or form. I am strong but when it comes to endurance I am not your choice. This may be why I get so fascinated every time I hear about one of the amazing challenge races I see being held all over the Hudson Valley. I actually wonder what it would be like to accomplish some of the challenges I share with you.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend. Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?. The summer of 2022 has...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
