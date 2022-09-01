ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?

Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times girls soccer preview, 2022

Tony Leone admits to being a little biased, but he’s pretty confident in his assessment of Isabella Norman. Standing just a couple inches over the five-foot mark, Norman is small in stature but big in performance. Leone, an assistant coach who’s been working with the Deptford High goalies for...
SOCCER
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Robert Fuerst helps Ramsey cruise past Pascack Valley

It was a banner opening night for Ramsey as it defeated Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Robert Fuerst finished the day 16-for-19 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Ramsey got on the board in the opening quarter thanks to a three-yard run from Luca Gemma before a 59-yard pass from Fuerst to Dillon Kelly and a 39-yarder to Joey Lis extended its lead to 21-0.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy