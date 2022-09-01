Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas

Read full article on original website
Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 6 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing girls who were last seen Friday night.
Suspect wanted in homicide killed in shootout with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — A man suspected in a homicide was killed after leading Milwaukee police on a vehicle chase before opening fire in a busy downtown entertainment district, authorities said. Milwaukee Assistant Chief Nicole J. Waldner said during a news conference that the 47-year-old man was killed and a woman...
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
Homicide suspect shot dead by Milwaukee police after high-speed chase
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Four teens arrested following stolen vehicle complaint, police chase and crash
MILWAUKEE – Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase which ended with a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3:13 a.m. Sunday near 26th and Nash. Officers said they chasing the vehicle because...
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
"Run, but you can't hide," 85-year-old Milwaukee shooting victim tells gunman still at large
MILWAUKEE — One of the shooting victims in last week's elderly shooting attack in Milwaukee has a message for the shooter. "Run, run, run, but you can't hide. Eventually you will get caught," 85-year-old Ivory Mallory said. He expressed that message to 12 News Friday morning from his hospital...
Wisconsin police high-speed chase ends with four arrested, including 3 teens
Wisconsin authorities arrested four people, including three teenagers, following a police pursuit ending with officers using a maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash into a light pole. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday when Glendale police officers found a stolen Volkswagen they believe was taken during...
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
Northridge Mall owners face $26,000+ in fines after failing court order
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall already face $26,000 in fines and counting after a judge ruled they are not securing the property according to his orders.
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
