ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas

By Edgar Mendez
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 6 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocasta Zamarripa
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
BROOKFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#North Side#Police#Northwest
nbc15.com

Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
MADISON, WI
bhhschicago.com

1732 N 56th St

Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’

Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy