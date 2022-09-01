Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas

Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO