Fundraiser held for woman who helped her grandchildren escape fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car wash was held Sunday to raise money for the family of Maria Cadenas, who died last month after helping her two grandsons escape from a fire in Pawtucket. 12 News was at the fundraiser and spoke to the executive director of the group who organized the event. “All this […]
Winters Elementary set to open on Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a release from Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket, Henry J. Winters Elementary School will open on Tuesday. “This morning, we received our Certificate Of Occupancy and will welcome Henry J. Winters Elementary School students to their first day on Tuesday, September 6, 2022,” she said […]
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Providence
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island
Can’t wait to plan your Rhode Island excursion? Discover the best things to do in Providence, RI, for the ultimate New England holiday. Stop by Rhode Island’s capital city for neighborhoods with character, rich history, unbeatable shopping, and stunning sights along the river banks. Immerse yourself in American...
Turnto10.com
Thousands of students move in to University of Rhode Island this weekend
(WJAR) — Saturday was move-in day for upperclass students at the University of Rhode Island. More than three thousand freshman moved into their dorms on Thursday and Friday. URI saw a record-high number of applications this year, and the college says student enrollment is strong for the academic calendar.
rinewstoday.com
Newport County Days Are Here Again
Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
fallriverreporter.com
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
6 displaced by Attleboro house fire; 2 injured
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were forced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in Attleboro. Flames were seen tearing through the home’s second floor on Thomas Avenue. Two people were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns but the family says they are going to be OK. […]
RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools. The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors RI: Greenwich Bay area closed to shellfishing for 20 years opens TODAY
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is upgrading about 180 acres of shellfishing grounds in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick from prohibited to conditionally approved harvesting status starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 2. The opening represents a 10 percent increase in the area of the bay that is conditionally approved for shellfishing. State and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to improved water quality in this section of the bay, which has been closed to shellfishing for 20 years.
Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back. Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
12 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway after a Pawtucket home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.
DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond
The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.
Local business to close at the end of the year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year. According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close. The business also says they will continue […]
fallriverreporter.com
Burned boy one of two transported to the hospital after fire at Attleboro home
Two were transported to the hospital Sunday after a fire sent two to the hospital including a boy who was burned. Just after 12:30 p.m., a call came into dispatch for heavy fire showing and blowing out of a second story window at 25 Thomas Avenue in Attleboro. The 2nd...
