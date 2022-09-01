ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Winters Elementary set to open on Tuesday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a release from Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket, Henry J. Winters Elementary School will open on Tuesday. “This morning, we received our Certificate Of Occupancy and will welcome Henry J. Winters Elementary School students to their first day on Tuesday, September 6, 2022,” she said […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Burbank, CA
Providence, RI
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island

Can’t wait to plan your Rhode Island excursion? Discover the best things to do in Providence, RI, for the ultimate New England holiday. Stop by Rhode Island’s capital city for neighborhoods with character, rich history, unbeatable shopping, and stunning sights along the river banks. Immerse yourself in American...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Newport County Days Are Here Again

Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
Nick Schultz
Matt Hill
Walter Hill
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

6 displaced by Attleboro house fire; 2 injured

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were forced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in Attleboro. Flames were seen tearing through the home’s second floor on Thomas Avenue. Two people were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns but the family says they are going to be OK. […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools.   The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors RI: Greenwich Bay area closed to shellfishing for 20 years opens TODAY

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is upgrading about 180 acres of shellfishing grounds in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick from prohibited to conditionally approved harvesting status starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 2. The opening represents a 10 percent increase in the area of the bay that is conditionally approved for shellfishing. State and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to improved water quality in this section of the bay, which has been closed to shellfishing for 20 years.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back.  Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
SCITUATE, RI

