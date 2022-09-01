ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: What does Alex Leatherwood's addition mean for offensive line?

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire following final roster cutdowns, where they landed former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The Bears were interested in Leatherwood during the 2021 NFL draft, but they traded up for quarterback Justin Fields. In that same draft, Chicago also traded up to select offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Which makes it interesting considering Leatherwood is now seemingly in a competition with Jenkins and fellow 2021 draft class mate Larry Borom at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

While Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle in his rookie year with the Raiders, Leatherwood dominated at guard in his collegiate career at Alabama. It looks to be his natural position, so it’ll be interesting to see where the Bears have him fitting in.

The fact that Leatherwood only lasted one year in Las Vegas — as a new regime takes over in 2022 — isn’t a glowing review. He has a lot of work to do if he hopes to become an impactful offensive lineman down the road. Which is why coming to Chicago is a good situation.

The Bears appear to have their starting offensive line set, which means Leatherwood won’t be expected to contribute immediately. And if Jenkins or Borom ultimately prove to not be the answer at their respective positions, it opens the door for Leatherwood.

With Chicago claiming Leatherwood off waivers, they inherit his contract from Las Vegas. He still has three years left on his rookie deal, and he’s owed $5.9 million guaranteed.

Leatherwood wasn’t brought here to be a reserve. He was brought here to be an impact player down the line. We’ll see how that impacts the offensive line moving forward.

Projecting Bears' starting offense ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener on Sunday, and there are plenty of changes on offense heading into the 2022 season. The Bears have a new offense under Luke Getsy, which will feature a run-heavy scheme and utilize the strengths of quarterback Justin Fields. While there are some familiar faces returning in Fields, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, there are plenty of new faces on the roster. The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks heading into the season, and there are a couple of new faces among the starting combination.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa may have accomplished the unthinkable: Spencer Petras, offense might have gotten worse

Let’s get the “yeah, buts” out of the way right off the top. Iowa opened with the No. 3 team in the FCS in South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes did so minus their top running back and two of their top three wide receivers with both Gavin Williams and Keagan Johnson sidelined and wide receiver Nico Ragaini announced as out to start the week. Those injuries are in addition to wide receiver Jackson Ritter and offensive lineman Justin Britt both being lost for the season. Plus, wide receiver Diante Vines isn’t expected back from his injury before at least the midway point...
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Chicago excited for N'Keal Harry's eventual return

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears have a lot of unproven wide receivers on their roster, and the hope is they rise to the challenge in Chicago. One of those is former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who failed to live up his high draft status with the Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Comparing Commanders rosters from 2021 and 2022

Looking at the 53-man roster, have the Commanders made progress from the 2021 season?. Of course, we can’t ultimately be certain because games have never been played on paper. A quick look at the 2021 and 2022 rosters does reveal a few significant differences. Remember, there is also a 16-man practice squad enabling teams to bring up a player on short notice in the event of injury.
NFL
