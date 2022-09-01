Read full article on original website
Rutgers-Boston College film review: Dissecting RU’s QB rotation, revamped OL debut, relentless defensive front
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It was the moment Rutgers football followers waited an entire offseason for, one with magnified importance due to the significant news that dropped hours before. After months of speculation on who the Scarlet Knights would play at quarterback, the truth would be revealed on the...
Rutgers needs to find a QB to make this Boston College win the start of a special season | Politi
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The roars from inside the visiting locker room at Alumni Stadium made it through the cinder-block walls and into the hallways outside — first one, then another, then one more punctuated with howls of laughter for good measure. Rutgers had just stolen a road...
Twitter reacts to Rutgers NJ football spending $450K on DoorDash
Public reaction has been strong to $450,000 spent on DoorDash orders by the Rutgers University football team over the course of roughly a year, according to a report by NorthJersey.com. The report analyzed 14 months of records from May 2021 through June of this year, as the Rutgers Athletics Department...
Rutgers QB Noah Vedral to miss season-opener vs. Boston College with injury
The quarterback battle at Rutgers has dwindled down to two candidates, but not in the way head coach Greg Schiano originally hoped it would. Veteran signal-caller Noah Vedral is unavailable for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opening meeting with Boston College on Saturday due to injury, sources familiar with the situation told NJ Advance Media. His status is categorized as “week-to-week.”
Miracle 4th-quarter drive gives Rutgers a season-opener to remember | Politi’s 5 observations
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Rutgers had the ball at its own 4-yard line, and while the Scarlet Knights needed only a touchdown to take the lead against Boston College, it seemed close to hopeless. The offense, after all, hadn’t mustered much during the first three and a half quarters...
Did Carmelo Anthony ‘want to go to’ Seton Hall before choosing Syracuse?
Did Carmelo Anthony ‘want to go to’ Seton Hall before committing to Syracuse?. Former Pirates point guard Andre Barrett says yes.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Seton Hall Prep football team to show its stuff before Irish eyes in 2023
Seton Hall Prep isn’t certain yet whom its opponent will be next August 24, but the Pirates are still perfectly willing to go a long way to play them. Seton Hall has announced it will take part in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament next summer in Dublin. The Pirates are scheduled to take on their yet-to-be-named foe Aug. 25, one day prior to the headline college matchup between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Series.
Ruffin shows what he’s made of as Camden tops No. 19 Salem in Rumble on the Raritan
The chemistry started to build in the summer with new teammates. Having not thrown the football too much last year as a freshman at West Deptford, Deante Ruffin Jr. was coming into a passing offense as a Camden transfer. Being able to throw the ball with authority was a top priority, in addition to being able to slip out of the pocket and take off when necessary.
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
West Side shows off well-balanced game in shutout win over Shabazz
Promise was alive and well for Newark West Side on its first two possessions of the game, though tangible rewards for those efforts would have to be put on hold. The Roughriders had a significant gain on each of their first two drives negated by a a holding call, and that left the game scoreless and fellow Newark rival Shabazz still full of optimism after one quarter.
NFL analyst says Eagles’ defense has to improve in these 2 areas to have success
In the early 2000s, the Eagles had multiple run-ins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tony Dungy-led defenses, a unit that caused issues for many teams around the league. Although the Eagles had some success against the Buccaneers defense, Tampa Bay did win an NFC Championship title at Veterans Stadium.
Times of Trenton football notes Week 1: Rams roll, Cougars pounce, Eagles soar
Are you ready for West Jersey Football League chaos in 2022?. Well, it might not matter if you are ready or not: it is here already, and we are only heading into Week 2 of the new season. There were some very interesting results from the weekend: it is tough...
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 1
The Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers Stadium has already showcased some of New Jersey’s finest players and teams on Friday and Saturday. There have been upsets, near upsets and staggering offensive performances by in-state teams and one team from Philadelphia Catholic League that showed its New Jersey opponent no brotherly love whatsoever on Saturday night.
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
