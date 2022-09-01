ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers QB Noah Vedral to miss season-opener vs. Boston College with injury

The quarterback battle at Rutgers has dwindled down to two candidates, but not in the way head coach Greg Schiano originally hoped it would. Veteran signal-caller Noah Vedral is unavailable for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opening meeting with Boston College on Saturday due to injury, sources familiar with the situation told NJ Advance Media. His status is categorized as “week-to-week.”
FOOTBALL
