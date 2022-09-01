Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Rutgers bizarre QB strategy
Week 1 of the college football season is used by many teams to figure out how they will use their roster for the rest of the season, but it appears that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have quite a bit to figure out at their quarterback position moving forward. Rutgers started...
College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal
Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
'Heartbreaking': Asbury Park football lacks eligibile players and forfeits opening game
Asbury Park High School lost by forfeit in its opening varsity football game due to not having enough eligible players, District Superintendent RaShawn M. Adams said. Asbury Park was scheduled to play at Weequahic Friday night. After the game was called off, Adams said his decision to not play was "heartbreaking."
Rutgers football: Noah Vedral is out for the season opener at Boston College
Incumbent starter Noah Vedral is out for Rutgers football, sidelining the program’s most experienced quarterback ahead of their noon opener at Boston College. Earlier on Saturday, the USA TODAY Network – New Jersey’s Chris Iseman reported that Vedral will be missing the season opener. The injury to Vedral likely means that redshirt sophomore Evan Simon or redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt will start on Saturday. Neither quarterback has made a start during their collegiate careers. In all likelihood, both Simon and Wimsatt will see snaps on Saturday. Last season, his second as the starter at Rutgers, Vedral was 180-for-303 yards for 1,823 passing yards....
Look: Robert Griffin III Reveals Opinion On Michigan Stadium
Robert Griffin III got to experience Michigan Stadium for the first time Saturday. Now working as an ESPN broadcaster, the former quarterback walked down the tunnel with Wolverines players before their Week 1 opener against Colorado State. RGIII hyped up viewers by magnifying the scene at Ann Arbor. "I've played...
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
