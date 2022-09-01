Incumbent starter Noah Vedral is out for Rutgers football, sidelining the program’s most experienced quarterback ahead of their noon opener at Boston College. Earlier on Saturday, the USA TODAY Network – New Jersey’s Chris Iseman reported that Vedral will be missing the season opener. The injury to Vedral likely means that redshirt sophomore Evan Simon or redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt will start on Saturday. Neither quarterback has made a start during their collegiate careers. In all likelihood, both Simon and Wimsatt will see snaps on Saturday. Last season, his second as the starter at Rutgers, Vedral was 180-for-303 yards for 1,823 passing yards....

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO