Mullica Hill, NJ

NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
WAYNE, NJ
Mullica Hill, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Defense keys Vineland’s 28-0 win over Bridgeton

The defensive coordinator is new and so is the attitude and it has all given Vineland a fresh outlook when it comes to stopping the opponent. The Fighting Clan flexed their defensive muscles with Friday’s 28-0 win at Bridgeton in an interdivisional West Jersey Football League game. Vineland (1-1)...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Young Northfield officer’s funeral set for Monday

The young Northfield police officer who died in a freak accident will be laid to rest Monday. Johnathan Scull, 27, was just starting out his career in law enforcement in the town where he was a lifelong resident. He died Tuesday while working on his car. “Johnathan especially loved exploring...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation

Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

