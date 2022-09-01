Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
Ruffin shows what he’s made of as Camden tops No. 19 Salem in Rumble on the Raritan
The chemistry started to build in the summer with new teammates. Having not thrown the football too much last year as a freshman at West Deptford, Deante Ruffin Jr. was coming into a passing offense as a Camden transfer. Being able to throw the ball with authority was a top priority, in addition to being able to slip out of the pocket and take off when necessary.
Times of Trenton football notes Week 1: Rams roll, Cougars pounce, Eagles soar
Are you ready for West Jersey Football League chaos in 2022?. Well, it might not matter if you are ready or not: it is here already, and we are only heading into Week 2 of the new season. There were some very interesting results from the weekend: it is tough...
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
No. 13 Toms River North puts up staggering rushing, penalty statistics
In only its second game of the season, against a team that has as fine a defensive reputation as any program in the Shore Conference, Toms River North put up astronomical numbers at Rutgers Stadium Saturday.
Hill proves unstoppable, scores 6 TDs as Woodstown opens year in decisive fashion
The rumor during preseason was that too many people were sleeping on James Hill. Whether it was his size, speed, or playing for a small Group 1 school, the Woodstown junior wasn’t getting the respect many believed he had earned. Well, if first impressions are any indication, Hill woke...
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Defense keys Vineland’s 28-0 win over Bridgeton
The defensive coordinator is new and so is the attitude and it has all given Vineland a fresh outlook when it comes to stopping the opponent. The Fighting Clan flexed their defensive muscles with Friday’s 28-0 win at Bridgeton in an interdivisional West Jersey Football League game. Vineland (1-1)...
Body of NJ High School Softball Coach Found in Woods After Girlfriend Found Dead in Their Home
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Peter Lestician, a former New Jersey Softball Coach of the Year...
Eagles 2022 preview: With increased expectations, will Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick lead team to deep playoff run?
After months of draft speculation, free agency talk, OTAs, and training camp, the Eagles are officially entering a game week, heading to Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Eagles were one of the more active teams in the league in terms of making moves, signing impact...
NFL analyst says Eagles’ defense has to improve in these 2 areas to have success
In the early 2000s, the Eagles had multiple run-ins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tony Dungy-led defenses, a unit that caused issues for many teams around the league. Although the Eagles had some success against the Buccaneers defense, Tampa Bay did win an NFC Championship title at Veterans Stadium.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Young Northfield officer’s funeral set for Monday
The young Northfield police officer who died in a freak accident will be laid to rest Monday. Johnathan Scull, 27, was just starting out his career in law enforcement in the town where he was a lifelong resident. He died Tuesday while working on his car. “Johnathan especially loved exploring...
Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation
Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Ex-coach of the year found dead in potential suicide; was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
