Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
Newark Public School district welcoming 600 new teachers this year
Eyewitness News sat down with Newark's superintendent this week to talk about the year ahead.
Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)
For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
Weehawken BOE votes to repeal COVD-19 vaccination requirements for school staff
The Weehawken Board of Education voted to repeal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for school staff at a special meeting on Monday that lasted only about five minutes. Following a recommendation from Superintendent of Schools Eric Crespo, the governing body voted to repeal the vaccination requirement for school employees, effective immediately. The...
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Traffic Advisory: Brazilian Festival in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has issued a travel advisory for parts of...
West Orange residents still picking up the pieces after Ida
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- One year after Ida, we're revisiting a New Jersey community that became homeless in a heartbeat.The intense rain last September triggered a rockslide next to an apartment complex. But it wasn't until weeks later, in the overnight hours, that the town of West Orange evacuated dozens of residents. Several days after Ida, Gwenda Williams worried when she saw the proverbial cracks in the story from the Township of West Orange -- if her apartment complex on Northfield Avenue was safe. On Sept. 1 2021, Ida sent a tree into a building and triggered a rockslide, totaling cars. Then, six...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism
City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
Restoring history: Newark Symphony Hall capital improvement campaign receives major donations
Newark Symphony Hall, once a jewel of the city, continues to take steps back in that direction. The facility, which opened in 1925, recently received two major donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation that will help in its drive to complete its 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign. Prudential...
