Newark, NJ

Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)

For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
Weehawken BOE votes to repeal COVD-19 vaccination requirements for school staff

The Weehawken Board of Education voted to repeal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for school staff at a special meeting on Monday that lasted only about five minutes. Following a recommendation from Superintendent of Schools Eric Crespo, the governing body voted to repeal the vaccination requirement for school employees, effective immediately. The...
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
West Orange residents still picking up the pieces after Ida

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- One year after Ida, we're revisiting a New Jersey community that became homeless in a heartbeat.The intense rain last September triggered a rockslide next to an apartment complex. But it wasn't until weeks later, in the overnight hours, that the town of West Orange evacuated dozens of residents. Several days after Ida, Gwenda Williams worried when she saw the proverbial cracks in the story from the Township of West Orange -- if her apartment complex on Northfield Avenue was safe. On Sept. 1 2021, Ida sent a tree into a building and triggered a rockslide, totaling cars. Then, six...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
