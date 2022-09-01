Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close
After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!
During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
The story of how a man made the tomato a Garden State staple is amazing. Too bad it isn’t true.
There are a few images that spring to mind when people think of New Jersey — pizza, bagels, Springsteen, the Jersey Shore and, more likely than not, the iconic Jersey tomato. But this staple crop almost never made it to market, until, as popular legend has it, prominent Salem...
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
Here’s where the most N.J. homes have sold so far this year
Homes sales have been declining for more than a year now. Experts blame rising home prices and higher interest rates, which are making homes in New Jersey less affordable. And there’s still an historically low supply of houses for sale.
Here are 9 things to know about N.J. and the Biden midterms as the fall political season gets underway
Labor Day unofficially marks the end of New Jersey’s tourist season and the beginning of its political season, and this year voters will begin focusing on the first midterm elections under President Joe Biden with control of both the House and Senate at stake. While New Jersey doesn’t have...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
New Jersey’s 50 greatest hole-in-the-wall restaurants
This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated. “Hole-in-the-wall” and “divey” may scare most people, but many of my best food experiences have come in the grungiest of places.
NJ must follow California’s lead and go all-electric by 2035 | Editorial
The planet is choking and blistering, and one of the primary causes of this climate calamity and health menace is spewing from our tailpipes. We must search for ways to curb the pollutants and turn down the heat – immediately, if not sooner -- and following California’s example seems like a great place to start.
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Monday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Labor Day 2022 is on Monday, Sept. 5. It’s an American holiday that pays tribute to workers in the U.S. and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 5, 2022
Campus Town at The College of New Jersey will host DogFest Tri-States 2022 on Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event -- previously known as DogFest Philly-New Jersey -- benefits Canine Companions, a national organization that works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. These service dogs make a “profound impact” through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items and alerting to sounds.
Football: Week 2 destined for excitement with stacked statewide schedule
Two thrilling weeks of N.J. action on the gridiron are in the books. Week 1 served up epic finishes in the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic and the Rumble on the Raritan showcases while creating some chaos among the top programs in the state. NJ.com’s No. 1 team in Don Bosco Prep...
Murphy says review of how state handled COVID will start ‘soon,’ addresses speculation on presidential run
Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday that New Jersey will “soon” begin a comprehensive review of the state‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — a step he promised more than two years ago. During a TV interview on ”Fox News Sunday,” the Democratic governor also said he...
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
What grocery stores are open on Labor Day 2022? ShopRite hours, Whole Foods hours, Trader Joe’s hours, Wegmans hours
Acme (7 a.m.- 9 p.m.) BJ’s Wholesale Club (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Foodtown (varies by store) Sam’s Club (Plus Members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Club Members: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) ShopRite (varies by store) Stop & Shop (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Target (8 a.m....
