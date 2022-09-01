ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close

After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 5, 2022

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey will host DogFest Tri-States 2022 on Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event -- previously known as DogFest Philly-New Jersey -- benefits Canine Companions, a national organization that works to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. These service dogs make a “profound impact” through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items and alerting to sounds.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

