ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Sullivan, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant

A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
MISSOURI STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
KYTV

Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Caleb Rowden
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Legislature#State Of Missouri#Missouri House#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Missouri News Headlines#Senate#Whiteman Air Force
KYTV

2 teachers in the Ozarks named finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. Nixa High School theatre teacher Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Pierce Matheney received...
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

NECAC has funding for utility assistance

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, but one area organization has an answer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. “We know the...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
houstonherald.com

Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks

Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect

Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy