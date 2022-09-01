ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and a second person was taken to OhioHealth’s Riverside Methodist Hospital, Geitter said. The condition of both victims is unknown.

First responders initially blocked off some lanes on Sawmill Road, but the road was cleared and reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m.

Emma Notasheep
4d ago

I go to work at 5:15am and finish my shift at 2pm. The posted speed limits are around 65 mph and the number of vehicles going 15+ above that number is ridiculous, weaving in and out of lanes. Cutting off other drivers. Or the other extreme, driving way under the speed limit. People texting. Putting on makeup. Eating/drinking. It’s not an age thing. Just too many ppl of ALL ages who need a driving course refresher and who need to see those horrible videos and pictures of horrific accidents they used to show in drivers ed to remind them to pay attention and slow down.

