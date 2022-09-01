Read full article on original website
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
Gymnastics teams to watch, 2022
A breakdown of the teams we expect to be the top contenders for conference, sectional and state championships in the high school gymnastics season for fall of 2021.
No. 13 Toms River North puts up staggering rushing, penalty statistics
In only its second game of the season, against a team that has as fine a defensive reputation as any program in the Shore Conference, Toms River North put up astronomical numbers at Rutgers Stadium Saturday.
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
Ruffin shows what he’s made of as Camden tops No. 19 Salem in Rumble on the Raritan
The chemistry started to build in the summer with new teammates. Having not thrown the football too much last year as a freshman at West Deptford, Deante Ruffin Jr. was coming into a passing offense as a Camden transfer. Being able to throw the ball with authority was a top priority, in addition to being able to slip out of the pocket and take off when necessary.
Football: Miller scores 3 TDs as Somerville edges out road win over Old Bridge
Mike Miller scored three touchdowns to help Somerville take a 42-33 road win over Old Bridge in Matawan. Miller delivered a 33-yard scoring strike to Wes Hack and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Insabella in the first half to help the Pioneers take a 21-19 halftime lead, and then punched in a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 35-26 game.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
No. 6 Red Bank Catholic shuts down Freehold Borough - Football recap
After a decisive win last week by sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams, the Caseys continued to roll scoring seven touchdowns in the first half in a 63-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Red Bank. Red Bank Catholic, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. John Vianney, 33-7, in the season...
Football: Overbrook’s Haywood and Conquest spark in the second half to defeat Bordentown
David Haywood and DeAngello Conquest each scored two touchdowns, both in the second half, to help Overbook earn a 20-13 come-from-behind win over Bordentown, in Bordentown. The Rams (1-1) first cut into the 13- 0 lead Bordentown (0-1) built in the opening half when Conquest connected with Haywood for a 26-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Defense keys Vineland’s 28-0 win over Bridgeton
The defensive coordinator is new and so is the attitude and it has all given Vineland a fresh outlook when it comes to stopping the opponent. The Fighting Clan flexed their defensive muscles with Friday’s 28-0 win at Bridgeton in an interdivisional West Jersey Football League game. Vineland (1-1)...
Miracle 4th-quarter drive gives Rutgers a season-opener to remember | Politi’s 5 observations
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Rutgers had the ball at its own 4-yard line, and while the Scarlet Knights needed only a touchdown to take the lead against Boston College, it seemed close to hopeless. The offense, after all, hadn’t mustered much during the first three and a half quarters...
Hill proves unstoppable, scores 6 TDs as Woodstown opens year in decisive fashion
The rumor during preseason was that too many people were sleeping on James Hill. Whether it was his size, speed, or playing for a small Group 1 school, the Woodstown junior wasn’t getting the respect many believed he had earned. Well, if first impressions are any indication, Hill woke...
Rutgers needs to find a QB to make this Boston College win the start of a special season | Politi
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The roars from inside the visiting locker room at Alumni Stadium made it through the cinder-block walls and into the hallways outside — first one, then another, then one more punctuated with howls of laughter for good measure. Rutgers had just stolen a road...
Fewer people hit the Jersey Shore Sunday, and beachgoers were cool with it
Sunday was a good beach day. Not perfect, but with some clouds overhead, the air didn’t feel like a blow dryer and beachgoers were spared the direct sun that can make them feel like they’re being barbecued on the sand. But not everyone took advantage of the conditions...
