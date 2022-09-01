ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey

New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey

Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey

I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

