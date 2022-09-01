Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
bellevueheraldleader.com
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
abc17news.com
Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2. A...
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
College football media reaction to Iowa's ugly, ugly Week 1 win
We may have seen the ugliest game of the college football season just one week into the year, and as one might expect, Iowa was involved. The notoriously sluggish Hawkeyes offense was nowhere to be found in the opener against South Dakota State, a 7-3 win for the Big Ten hopefuls. But don't let ...
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
KWQC
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019. David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
ourquadcities.com
Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely
A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
KWQC
Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
KCJJ
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
KWQC
Eldridge Navy veteran recalls helping recover ‘Apollo 4′ capsule
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - NASA’s new moon exploration program, Artemis I, will launch its first unmaned rocket to fly around the moon and back to Earth, with hopes of sending humans back to the moon within this decade. An Eldridge US Navy veteran was part of the crew that...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, firearm charges in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Rashawn Sigle, 37, is wanted by Davenport police for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent charges. According to Crime Stoppers of the quad cities, the charges stem from a shooting...
3 arrested in Davenport arson case
A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
