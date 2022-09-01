ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Young's Restaurant & Ice Creamery

Since 1954 this Valley Park restaurant has been serving superb fried chicken, burgers and ice cream with the sincere friendliness of a true neighborhood joint. The chicken is the star, pressure-fried and absolutely delicious, with thin, crisp breading and tender meat. Don't overlook the burgers, though. Stack the thin patties two or three high and pair with fries or onion rings for a satisfying meal. Fried cod and shrimp are also available. Ice cream is soft-serve and available in vanilla, chocolate or a combo of the two, with plenty of fixings to customize your cup, cone or concrete. Cash or check only!
VALLEY PARK, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

GC Food & Brewery

The GC stands for Granite City - though not Granite City, Illinois. This chain of brewpubs, with locations in twelve states, opened its first restaurant in Minnesota. All locations share a single brewing facility; fermentation is the only step of the process to occur in the restaurant itself. GC produces four styles of beer - bock, stout, IPA and lager - as well as a rotating seasonal offering. The bock is the standout, with a clear, mildly sweet malt flavor. The menu is long, with many beer-friendly offerings: waffle fries, wings and nachos; burgers, sandwiches and flatbreads.
CREVE COEUR, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton

Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
FENTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Rose enthusiasts to gather at Gordon Moore Park

The Illinois-Indiana District Rose Society’s “Last Rose of Summer” rose show is coming up September 17th at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. There will be parts of the day’s events that are open to the public. Joel Anderson with Alton Parks and Recreation tells The Big...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Entertainment announced for Alton Expo

The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Volunteers still needed for Alton clean-up Sept. 10

The fall edition of the Alton City-Wide Litter Clean-Up takes place Saturday. Everyone in the community is invited to participate on September 10 from 9am-noon. Volunteers can simply pick up litter in their own neighborhoods on their own or get involved with a wider group clean-up effort. Pride Incorporated Executive...
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Patoka Fall Festival parade crowd stays despite constant rain

Those who gathered for the Patoka Fall Festival Parade on Saturday were not turned away by constant light rain. The parade Grand Marshalls were Butch and Susan Landreth who rode through the parade on a UTV decorated as a school bus honoring the two for being Patoka School bus drivers for 36 years.
PATOKA, IL
advantagenews.com

Ride supports Make-A-Wish

The 8th annual Ride for Wishes will roll through the region on Saturday September 17. It’s a fundraiser for Make A Wish of Southern Illinois and while many motorcycles are expected, the ride is open to any and all vehicles. Proceeds will help make wishes come true for children dealing with life threatening illnesses.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

What to do in the Lou for Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS — Festivals, parades, baseball and more are all happening this Labor Day weekend in the St. Louis area. Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast making it a great holiday weekend to spend outside and around St. Louis. Here are some events happening this weekend:. Alton...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Online fundraiser for Alton Memorial Foundation

The annual Duck Pluckers fundraiser for the Alton Memorial Hospital Health Services Foundation is this Saturday and while in-person seating is sold out, you can still support the effort to buy a new ambulance. The goal this year is to raise $140,000 which will cover the cost for a new Alton Memorial ambulance to serve the community.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

James Edward Gholson

James Edward Gholson, 88, of Wood River, IL, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. He was born May 4, 1934 in McLeansboro, IL to the late James Everett & Ethel Marie (Heard) Gholson. On Dec. 18, 1954, he married the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

