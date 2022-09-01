Read full article on original website
Nextdoor’s CEO Sarah Friar Is Opening Doors for Smaller Businesses
Friar spoke to TIME about curbing toxic content and Nextdoor's strategies for growth and international expansion
CNBC
Absolut CEO Ann Mukherjee shares the one piece of career advice everyone needs to hear
After spending the first half of her career climbing the corporate ladder, Ann Mukherjee realized a surprising secret about being the boss: It's lonely at the top. It's even lonelier when you're often the only woman of color in the boardroom. Mukherjee, 56, is the North American CEO and chairman...
Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan as Next Chief Executive Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that Laxman Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors. Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming ceo on October 1, 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, interim ceo, before assuming the ceo role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005822/en/ Laxman Narasimhan (Photo: Business Wire)
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
thefastmode.com
Hexatronic Acquires German Multimedia Home Network Provider Homeway
Hexatronic Group has acquired 82% of the shares in homeway GmbH (homeway) which provides a complete inhouse multimedia system for home networking over fiber, LAN, coax, power cable and Wi-Fi. The company works with builders and property developers, planners and installers. The company was founded in 2002 and has approximately...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Essence
Goldman Sachs To Invest $2.3M Into Black Students In The Tech Industry Upon Graduating
Goldman Sachs Asset Management aims to connect BIPOC students with the skills, coaching, and experience needed land in tech careers right after college. The “racial tech gap,” between Black students and other ethnic groups could threaten the likelihood of them landing meaningful employment, and ever closing the wealth gap in a rapidly digitizing labor market.
freightwaves.com
Ryder buys logistics tech startup Baton, which it had invested in previously
Ryder is acquiring Baton, a company it had already invested in through its Ryder Ventures arm that targets giving the fleet rental and supply chain management giant a stake into logistics-focused startups. In a statement announcing the acquisition, Ryder (NYSE: R) said it invested in Baton early in 2021. The...
How to build a profitable business using natural justified growth
“We believe in breaking the rules. We believe in bucking the trends. We believe in Living Different.”. website, and they capture the spirit and strategy that CEO, Zach Frantz, has used to build and grow his business. Tempered with experience and rationality, this unconfined mindset has made Wildland Coffee a reliable business that caters to an overlooked and lucrative customer base. His central creed is to grow organically and maintain profitability. He asked how can you be profitable when you’re big if you can’t prove yourself when you’re small. His departure from established norms can be seen in his branding, team building, and marketing.
From Private Labels to BNPL, Brands Embrace Creative Affordability
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rising by 8.5% through July — and holding — gives larger context to the affordability problems millions of Americans are contending with now and will continue to into next year. Still, people need to eat, drive and wear clothes, so it’s game-on for savings.
investing.com
Reliance Retail begins appointing super-stockists to distribute its private label products in multiple FMCG categories
New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Reliance (NS: RELI ) Retail (RR) has begun appointing super-stockists to distribute its private label products in multiple FMCG categories, Kotak Securities said in a report. Reliance Retail already has a wide range of private labels across several entry-level food and non-food FMCG categories and...
CENTRESTAGE Brings Together Global Brands to Showcase Inclusion and Diversity
CENTRESTAGE 2022, one of Asia’s most anticipated annual fashion events, will be held from 9 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Halls 1A-C. More than 240 fashion brands and designer labels from 15 countries and regions will take part in the three-day fashion presentation, promoting a wide variety of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005055/en/ This year’s CENTRESTAGE revolves around the theme of “Inclusion and Diversity”, inviting visitors to express themselves boldly through fashion and at the same time, celebrating the differences between bodies, cultures and ideologies. CENTRESTAGE will host more than 30 fashion events in these three days, including a series of brand shows and seminars. The opening gala show on 9 September at 7pm, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will see the global launch of the latest collections from two designer brands – Derek Chan and Mite Chan’s renowned brand DEMO from Hong Kong, as well as acclaimed Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama’s Children of the discordance. Both Derek Chan and Hideaki Shikama were chosen as the 10 Asian Designer to Watch in 2020 by Fashion Asia Hong Kong. Watch the show live on CENTRESTAGE’s website.
Material Innovation: What to Watch
Fashion and textiles’ fiber and material building blocks are anything but static. New market demands and consumer needs continually propel investment in research and development to improve on existing ingredients and production processes. From sustainability solutions to performance properties, here are what eight industry insiders see as the biggest breakthroughs of the last year and the innovations poised to move the needle in the future. “As consumers become more educated on the origins of their clothing—for example, nylon’s roots in fossil fuels—they’re demanding transparency, traceability and responsible sourcing in fashion. As a result, we’ve seen major brands like Lululemon turn to...
Property Tech Is Creating An Incredible Real Estate Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
The market is huge, and tech makes it simple to find renters and manage properties.
hackernoon.com
Benefits of Having a Project Manager in a Team
In large modern companies or fast-growing startups, a well-established management process helps achieve goals more efficiently. Understanding all the peculiarities of doing business, many entrepreneurs are looking for an experienced project manager who will organize, monitor, and automate the work on the project communication with the customer and workers. Various organizations have realized the value of a PM for their business: 99Firms estimates that by 2027 the demand for project management jobs will reach almost.
todaysemobility.com
HMUSA 2022 Conference: Increasing Productivity Through Successful Digital Transformation and Automation
Today, manufacturers need to defy unstable supply chains, labor shortages, and customer demand. The associated trickle-down effect of those challenges also applies to OEMs, system integrators, machine builders, and panel builders. They’re all tasked with discovering new methods of maintaining timelines and cycles for design, assembly, installation, or manufacturing with an eye toward unlocking increased efficiency and reducing operational costs. Modern manufacturing is driven by data and digitalization. Digital transformation is accelerating due to innovations such as edge and cloud computing, 5G, analytics, AI (artificial intelligence), and data standardization. Industry 4.0 relies on the use of technology to power and streamline essential processes. Manufacturers see the digital transformation journey as essential to their company’s success. This means investing in digitalization, leveraging automation, and realigning business models. Whether you’re a latecomer, first-timer, or leader in digital transformation, all industrial companies have an opportunity to reposition or establish themselves with innovative technologies and solutions. Learn how three companies have done so.
crowdfundinsider.com
Former DigitalX CEO Leigh Travers Joins Binance Australia as CEO
Binance Australia, the fiat-to-crypto platform for trading cryptocurrencies in Australian Dollars(AUD), announced the appointment of Leigh Travers, former DigitalX CEO and Director, as Chief Executive Officer. Travers has spent the last seven years “playing a pivotal role in building products and growing networks for DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), the world’s first...
CoinDesk
5 Top Crypto Lawyers Join Law Firm Brown Rudnick’s Digital Commerce Practice
Brown Rudnick, the international law firm best known for successfully representing actor Johnny Depp in his recent defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, could be on its way to a new reason for notoriety – having one of the top crypto practices in the country. The firm has hired...
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
Rolls-Royce appointed Tufan Erginbilgic as CEO and executive director of Rolls-Royce Holdings. Erginbilgic will succeed Warren East in the role on Jan.1, 2023. Erginbilgic, who has a background in engineering, serve with BP for more than 20 years and has also held several non-executive directorships in heavy industry and manufacturing companies, including at GKN.
Get Smart and Grow Revenue with Your B2B Platform
For most brands, a wholesale e-commerce platform is an essential component of running their B2B channel. It’s the best way to manage seasons, handle orders, empower reps, and build relationships with retailers. And this is how many brands approach their B2B platform – like a series of tools.
