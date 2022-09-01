CENTRESTAGE 2022, one of Asia’s most anticipated annual fashion events, will be held from 9 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Halls 1A-C. More than 240 fashion brands and designer labels from 15 countries and regions will take part in the three-day fashion presentation, promoting a wide variety of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005055/en/ This year’s CENTRESTAGE revolves around the theme of “Inclusion and Diversity”, inviting visitors to express themselves boldly through fashion and at the same time, celebrating the differences between bodies, cultures and ideologies. CENTRESTAGE will host more than 30 fashion events in these three days, including a series of brand shows and seminars. The opening gala show on 9 September at 7pm, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will see the global launch of the latest collections from two designer brands – Derek Chan and Mite Chan’s renowned brand DEMO from Hong Kong, as well as acclaimed Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama’s Children of the discordance. Both Derek Chan and Hideaki Shikama were chosen as the 10 Asian Designer to Watch in 2020 by Fashion Asia Hong Kong. Watch the show live on CENTRESTAGE’s website.

