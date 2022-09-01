Knoxville native Rick Caldwell will be inducted into the Buena Vista University Athletics Hall of Fame for both his coaching accomplishments and his career as a student-athlete. Caldwell was a one-time State qualifier for the Panthers in the 167 pound weight class in 1985. After graduation he went to Buena Vista where as a varsity competitor, he earned an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1990, received All-American honors in 1989 and 1990, and was a valuable member of the conference championship teams of 1987, 1988, and 1990. In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, Caldwell has coached nine Waverly-Shell Rock High School teams to state championships. He has also earned five traditional titles, along with four dual-meet crowns during his coaching career at Waverly-Shell Rock. The induction will take place during Buena Vista’s homecoming festivities on October 2nd.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO