Mayfield Heights, OH

Akron Jewish Family Festival full of music, games, food

Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue was packed with attendees seeking fun at the Akron Jewish Family Festival on Aug. 21. The event was moved inside to the Bath Township synagogue due to rain. Festivities included a vendor gallery with booths set up by artists, collectors, small businesses and area Jewish...
AKRON, OH
Lyndhurst man’s artwork becomes treasured gifts to family

When Marvin Lockman’s friends and family have a birthday or anniversary, they know exactly who to turn to for a painting of their favorite beloved characters. The 89-year-old artist spent most of his working life making graphic art, and now in his retirement he creates compositions of Disney and other cartoon characters to give away to family.
LYNDHURST, OH
Hands-on workshop for teen drivers Sept. 10 in Oakwood

University Hospitals will host a hands-on workshop for parents and teenage drivers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Levin Furniture parking lot at 23100 Broadway Ave. in Oakwood. Tickets are $15 and include a $25 gas gift card, door prizes and giveaways. There will be multiple...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mental, behavioral health to be discussed Sept. 13 at City Club

Joan Englund, executive director of the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition, Rick Oliver, director of crisis services of FrontLine Service, and Josiah Quarles, housing justice community organizer of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bettie Scarlett Berger

Marni and Josh Berger of Moreland Hills happily announce the birth of their daughter, Bettie Scarlett Berger, on Aug. 9, 2022, who now joins the family with her big brother, Theo. Bettie is named after her maternal great-grandmother, Bettie Neidus, and her paternal great- grandmother, Sandra Flesher. She is the maternal granddaughter of Jan Kirschenbaum of Beachwood and David Kirschenbaum and Jan Alberts of Mayfield Heights. Paternal grandparents are Bonni and Alan Berger of Beachwood. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Bettie and Marty Neidus and the late Addie and Lable Kirschenbaum. Paternal great-grandparents are Irv Berger and Bev Kritzler of Beachwood, the late Marilyn Berger and the late Earle and Sandra Flesher.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Schmidt, Morris L.

Morris L. Schmidt of Beachwood died Aug. 31. He was 93. Born in Cleveland, Oct. 4, 1928, to Philip and Celia Schmidt, he graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland in 1947. He earned a BBA of business and attended trade school. A veteran of the Korean War, he...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Wahoo Club celebrating 60th anniversary

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has two significant distinctions, among others. One is for having the longest active duration without a World Series title. Not since 1948 has a World Series trophy been hoisted here. The other is for having the longest-lasting sports booster club in the United States.
CLEVELAND, OH

