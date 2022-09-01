Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round.Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.The British number two will rue the three set points he missed in the first-set tie-break, with Cilic just proving the stronger at the big moments.Cilic rising 💪Don't look now but our 2014 champion is...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO