Boys soccer preview 2022: Who are the championship contenders in Group 4?
Group 4 will once again be a dogfight this year, as several boys soccer teams on this list have a strong case to be the favorites within their section or even the entire group. While our NJ Advance Media staff picked Kearny as our preseason Group 4 favorite, teams like West Orange and Elizabeth gave the Cardinals a run for their money last year and will be hungry to avenge those losses.
South Jersey Times girls soccer preview, 2022
Tony Leone admits to being a little biased, but he’s pretty confident in his assessment of Isabella Norman. Standing just a couple inches over the five-foot mark, Norman is small in stature but big in performance. Leone, an assistant coach who’s been working with the Deptford High goalies for...
Football: Gallagher helps Midd. South rally past Long Branch
Colin Gallagher scored a pair of touchdowns to help Middletown South take a 23-13 road win over Long Branch, in Long Branch. Both of Gallagher’s rushing touchdowns came in the second half, and they helped erase the 13-0 lead Long Branch (0-1) took into halftime. With their first win...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
Football: Miller scores 3 TDs as Somerville edges out road win over Old Bridge
Mike Miller scored three touchdowns to help Somerville take a 42-33 road win over Old Bridge in Matawan. Miller delivered a 33-yard scoring strike to Wes Hack and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Insabella in the first half to help the Pioneers take a 21-19 halftime lead, and then punched in a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 35-26 game.
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Football: Overbrook’s Haywood and Conquest spark in the second half to defeat Bordentown
David Haywood and DeAngello Conquest each scored two touchdowns, both in the second half, to help Overbook earn a 20-13 come-from-behind win over Bordentown, in Bordentown. The Rams (1-1) first cut into the 13- 0 lead Bordentown (0-1) built in the opening half when Conquest connected with Haywood for a 26-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round.Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.The British number two will rue the three set points he missed in the first-set tie-break, with Cilic just proving the stronger at the big moments.Cilic rising 💪Don't look now but our 2014 champion is...
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
