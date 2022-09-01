Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New Jersey
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend and I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey
New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey
Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip
It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
PETS・
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
NJ is not a very hard-working state, according to this list (Opinion)
Ok, if these things had any weight or significance whatsoever, the hard-working people of New Jersey would have reason to be pissed off. However, a collection of eggheads (academics with too many degrees and not enough common sense) crunching some numbers and creating a formula to reach an outcome. According...
Fantastic Ice Cream Shop In Princeton, NJ Named One Of The Best In The Whole World
Show me someone who doesn't like ice cream, and I'll show you a liar. Especially if they're from the Garden State. Next to pizza I believe ice cream is our best food, and they go so well together don't they?. Okay, maybe not but still a scoop of ice cream...
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0