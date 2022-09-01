Adopt adorable Lenny for $18 and give him a 4Ever Home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A year is a long time for anything, especially if you’re a dog. That is how long Lenny has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center .

This 7-year-old is wonderfully behaved, and he knows a number of commands: sit, stay, shake, down, and he’ll bark when you tell him to speak!

Lenny arrived at the shelter in September 2021. He is mostly black with a few white patches, plus has some greying around his snout. Get to the shelter and visit with this mature dog, and you will find that when he’s gone for a quick walk, he will just want to lay around and enjoy relaxing.

Like all dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, Lenny is available for the cost of a dog license, which is $18. He is available to foster and has done well in a home setting. He is great for kids ages 8 and older who know how to respect a dog, plus he’s housebroken!

AVAILABLE DOGS FOR ADOPTION

Date In Shelter: 9/5/2021

Age: 6 Years 11 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 56.5 lbs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite

No Dogs

Recommend Kids 8+

Kennel: 1175

ID: 156578

