Franklin County, OH

Adopt adorable Lenny for $18 and give him a 4Ever Home

By Tony Mirones
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A year is a long time for anything, especially if you’re a dog. That is how long Lenny has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center .

This 7-year-old is wonderfully behaved, and he knows a number of commands: sit, stay, shake, down, and he’ll bark when you tell him to speak!

Lenny arrived at the shelter in September 2021. He is mostly black with a few white patches, plus has some greying around his snout. Get to the shelter and visit with this mature dog, and you will find that when he’s gone for a quick walk, he will just want to lay around and enjoy relaxing.

Like all dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, Lenny is available for the cost of a dog license, which is $18. He is available to foster and has done well in a home setting. He is great for kids ages 8 and older who know how to respect a dog, plus he’s housebroken!

AVAILABLE DOGS FOR ADOPTION

LENNY

Date In Shelter: 9/5/2021
Age: 6 Years 11 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 56.5 lbs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
No Dogs
Recommend Kids 8+

GRAVY

Kennel: 1175
ID: 156578
Age: 2.0 Years
Breed: American Staffy (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 51.2 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)

JOURNEE

Kennel: 1166
ID: 161590
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 42.2 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
(Photo courtesy FCDS)

PATRICIA

Kennel: 1134
ID: 161937
Location: REAL LIFE
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Unknown
Weight: 59.8 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)

NBC4 Columbus

Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “To be back with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How pollen can impact your day in central Ohio

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You may be sneezing and sniffling more for good reason lately. Perhaps your eyes are watering after spending time outdoors or mowing the lawn. We have entered the second part of allergy season in Ohio, when ragweed becomes more prevalent. Since the middle of August, ragweed has […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
