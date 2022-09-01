Adopt adorable Lenny for $18 and give him a 4Ever Home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A year is a long time for anything, especially if you’re a dog. That is how long Lenny has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center .
This 7-year-old is wonderfully behaved, and he knows a number of commands: sit, stay, shake, down, and he’ll bark when you tell him to speak!Get out and do something in central Ohio: Sept. 2-5
Lenny arrived at the shelter in September 2021. He is mostly black with a few white patches, plus has some greying around his snout. Get to the shelter and visit with this mature dog, and you will find that when he’s gone for a quick walk, he will just want to lay around and enjoy relaxing.
Like all dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, Lenny is available for the cost of a dog license, which is $18. He is available to foster and has done well in a home setting. He is great for kids ages 8 and older who know how to respect a dog, plus he’s housebroken!
AVAILABLE DOGS FOR ADOPTION
LENNY
Date In Shelter: 9/5/2021
Age: 6 Years 11 Months 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 56.5 lbs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
No Dogs
Recommend Kids 8+
GRAVY
Kennel: 1175
ID: 156578
Age: 2.0 Years
Breed: American Staffy (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 51.2 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
JOURNEE
Kennel: 1166
ID: 161590
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Medium
Weight: 42.2 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
(Photo courtesy FCDS)
PATRICIA
Kennel: 1134
ID: 161937
Location: REAL LIFE
Age: 2.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Unknown
Weight: 59.8 lbs
Sex: Female (Spayed)
