Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Related
theburn.com
Empire Fitness coming to Belmont Greene in Ashburn
A new fitness center is moving into a vacant bank building in Ashburn’s Belmont Greene neighborhood. It’s called Empire Fitness and it already has an established clientele in the area. Currently, Empire Fitness has a location in the Broadlands Village Center at the intersection of Broadlands Boulevard and...
Washingtonian.com
Chevy Chase Food Hall Announces Big-Name Chefs
The Heights, an international food hall opening by the Friendship Heights Metro station this winter, is shaping up to be a hotly anticipated project in more ways than one. Common Plate Hospitality (CPH)—the group behind Tex-Mex spot Urbano 116, Mason Social, and Augie’s Mussel House and Beer Garden in Alexandria—just announced a lineup of culinary partners for its 10,000 square-foot hall. The mix includes big names and rising star talents among the eight stalls. New to the lineup:
Inside Nova
New seafood restaurant comes to North Stafford
Juicy Bucket Seafood and Bar has opened its first Virginia location at Aquia Town Center in North Stafford. The seafood boil restaurant has other locations in Salisbury and Fort Washington, Md. The new eatery at 322 Town Center Blvd. is owned by Tina Chen, who calls the food "well shaken, well-seasoned, and proudly served."
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfax Times
Eat Middle Eastern food at McLean festival
The 29th annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will take place Sept. 3 and 4, on the grounds of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek-Catholic Church in McLean. “I started going to the festival about 19 years ago. Everyone is so welcoming and the traditional homemade food is what I especially look forward to, the lamb dinner, hummus, grape leaves and numerous types of baklava, and other desserts,” shared Vienna resident Patti Boerger. “The musicians are wonderful. I’ve even had strangers sitting next to me translate some of the words to the songs.”
mocoshow.com
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 2 – September 5
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Seventeen-time Grammy-winner, Sting, returns to Wolf Trap for three unforgettable evenings of hits like “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Every Breath You Take.” The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner kick off the evening.
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passengers can ride VRE for free in September
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
fox5dc.com
A shot of this rare, 55-year old Japanese whisky can cost $58,000
BELTSVILLE, MD - A Beltsville, MD liquor store is showcasing a bottle of the oldest and most valuable Japanese Whisky in existence. The "Yamazaki 55," can sell for up to $1 million dollars. Lax Vinnakota is the owner of LAX Wine & Spirits on Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville and has...
Nine New Miles Of Express Lanes Will Open On I-66 This Month
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. A nine-mile section of the new Express Lanes on I-66 will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday. It’s set to open sometime around September 10. The westernmost portion, which runs from Route...
WTOP
Deputies: Two men robbed in Fredericksburg hotel. Their dates set them up.
Two men got a hotel room in Fredericksburg, Virginia, for women they met on Facebook and ended up getting robbed at knifepoint early Saturday. Deputies said their dates set them up. In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Super 8 at 557 Warrenton Road...
theburn.com
Burning Question: Why is Dollar Tree opening next to Five Below?
Burning Question: (Dollar Tree going in next to Five Below at the Potomac Run Plaza) makes no sense. Why would they want to move next to Five Below? — Vanessa E. You pose a logical question, Vanessa, but there is actually a logical reason. Several actually. For background, a...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia
For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
Two Stabbed Overnight in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight...
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Comments / 0