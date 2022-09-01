Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO