An early drive with promise turned into trouble and the Pella football team was never able to answer as they fell to North Polk 24-7, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday. The first series of plays for the Dutch after the opening kickoff seemed promising as they drove 75 yards down field into the red zone, only for a tipped pass to turn into a Comets interceptions. North Polk would score eight plays later with relative ease, and as Pella started their second drive with momentum, a fumble in their own territory set up the home team for another score, and a 14-0 deficit hung on the board until a field goal as the half expired turned it into a three score lead.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO