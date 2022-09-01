It was a classic technical bull trade but somehow bulls contrived to make a mess of it. It's not all lost, but the gap higher was quickly reversed and weakened throughout the day on Friday so there wasn't much room for maneuver. For the Nasdaq and S&P there were bearish engulfing patterns of Thursday's bullish hammers. Thursday's doji in the Russell 2000 was similarly engulfed by Friday's selling. The net result is to expect further losses when traders return to their desk on Tuesday.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO