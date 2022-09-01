ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks

A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About

As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
STOCKS
investing.com

‘Easy Money’: Stock Gains 3% on Ascending Triangle Breakout!

Monday’s session started on a positive note despite some weakness in the global markets in Friday’s session. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is currently trading 0.61% up at 17,647 by 10:21 AM IST with all sectoral indices trading with gains. To start the week on a cheerful note...
STOCKS
investing.com

After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound

BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
STOCKS
investing.com

What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?

Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
MARKETS
investing.com

Down 50%, Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like A Buy

History shows that volatility in AMD stock is no surprise. On Nov. 29 of last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock set an all-time closing high of $161.91. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value. That fact alone doesn’t make AMD a buy here....
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)

Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
MARKETS
investing.com

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
MARKETS
investing.com

BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. BTC price sees new $20K showdown...
MARKETS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign

For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Delivery Hero to Replace HelloFresh on Germany's Dax - Report

Investing.com -- HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFGG) is set to be replaced on Germany's DAX by rival Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER), according to analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The food delivery group's relegation from the gauge of shares in 40 major German blue-chip companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be announced by index provider Qontigo on Monday at 22:00 CET, Bloomberg reported.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Pre-Market Opening Cues Amid Mixed Asian Trade & Europe’s Energy Crisis

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.14% or 24 points lower at 9:05 am on Monday, indicating a lower opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures rose 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 Futures remained muted.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bulls Fluff Their Lines

It was a classic technical bull trade but somehow bulls contrived to make a mess of it. It's not all lost, but the gap higher was quickly reversed and weakened throughout the day on Friday so there wasn't much room for maneuver. For the Nasdaq and S&P there were bearish engulfing patterns of Thursday's bullish hammers. Thursday's doji in the Russell 2000 was similarly engulfed by Friday's selling. The net result is to expect further losses when traders return to their desk on Tuesday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin’s in a bear market, but there are plenty of good reasons to keep investing

Bitcoin’s in a bear market, but there are plenty of good reasons to keep investing. Let's rewind the tape to the end of 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading near $47,000, which at the time was 32% lower than the all-time high. During that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market index held 15,650 points, just 3% below its highest-ever mark.
STOCKS
investing.com

Analysis-Nickel meltdown puts spotlight on LME's search powers

LONDON (Reuters) - Stung by an epic crisis in nickel trading, the London Metal Exchange is ushering in new rules to boost transparency. From Monday, members of the world’s oldest and largest venue for buying and selling industrial metals will have to give the exchange weekly reports on their over-the-counter (OTC) trades -- bilateral deals between members and clients.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K

Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
MARKETS
investing.com

OPEC+ Meets After Price Cap Announcement

Today’s OPEC+ meeting has been somewhat overshadowed by all the talk of oil price caps and Nord Stream 1. The group is expected to leave output targets unchanged but it’s likely that a cut will be at least discussed which, if followed through on, would create more volatility and uncertainty at a time of considerable unease. The economic outlook and potential for a new nuclear deal have weighed on prices recently, much to the frustration of Saudi Arabia in particular.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

