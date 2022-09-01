Kristina Ebbink was born in Ontario, Canada and grew up primarily in Southern California. A graduate of the University of California at San Diego, she worked in the travel industry until her husband’s career brought them to Winston-Salem in 1995. Living on the opposite coast from friends and family, Kristina discovered volunteer opportunities at The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem as a way to meet new people in the area. She and her husband ended up meeting a network of friends who became like family, and they have been involved with the company ever since. Kristina has worked, on and off, as the marketing director for The Little Theatre for more than 13 years and recently felt the need to focus on the heart of the organization, which has always been its volunteers. “I’ll never forget how welcomed we felt to both The Little Theatre and to Winston-Salem when we moved here,” said Kristina. “As the volunteer coordinator, I want to make sure that sense of community continues to thrive and grow.” When she’s not “doing theatre,” Kristina works with her husband, Kevin, who owns Compass Financial Services, and enjoys traveling, enjoying time with friends and family (who moved here!) and, of course, seeing plays and musicals.

