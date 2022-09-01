Read full article on original website
Rody’s Tavern is back in business in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot. The […]
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
Furniture Today
20 People To Watch | Tammy Nagem, High Point Market Authority
A lot has changed in the home furnishings industry since Tammy Nagem joined High Point Market Authority 20 years ago. From the earliest days of e-commerce to a shocking global pandemic, the B2B world of buyers and sellers has been consistently impacted by an everchanging environment since 2002, and what were once tried-and-true strategies continue to evolve in response to a dynamic marketplace. Yet despite the challenges, Nagem says she is ready to work toward another century of success for HPMA when she assumes the president/CEO role in 2023.
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
The HBCU Vibe on Full Display at 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The famed Aggie-Eagle Class between North Carolina A&T Aggies and North Carolina Central Eagles had its 100th anniversary and recoined as the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic.
forsythwoman.com
Women on the Move: September
Kristina Ebbink was born in Ontario, Canada and grew up primarily in Southern California. A graduate of the University of California at San Diego, she worked in the travel industry until her husband’s career brought them to Winston-Salem in 1995. Living on the opposite coast from friends and family, Kristina discovered volunteer opportunities at The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem as a way to meet new people in the area. She and her husband ended up meeting a network of friends who became like family, and they have been involved with the company ever since. Kristina has worked, on and off, as the marketing director for The Little Theatre for more than 13 years and recently felt the need to focus on the heart of the organization, which has always been its volunteers. “I’ll never forget how welcomed we felt to both The Little Theatre and to Winston-Salem when we moved here,” said Kristina. “As the volunteer coordinator, I want to make sure that sense of community continues to thrive and grow.” When she’s not “doing theatre,” Kristina works with her husband, Kevin, who owns Compass Financial Services, and enjoys traveling, enjoying time with friends and family (who moved here!) and, of course, seeing plays and musicals.
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
chathamstartribune.com
Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club
The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
News Argus
1409 PILOT VIEW STREET
1409-2 Pilot View St-1BR/1BA- APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 1st Floor, S/R/DW/Micro, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin W/D In Building, Water Included. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
Channel 9 delves into historic rivalry between NC Central Eagles and NC A&T Aggies
CHARLOTTE — We are just hours away from a Queen City clash of the state’s two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On Saturday, football teams from North Carolina Central University in Durham and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro will face off at Bank of America Stadium.
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
High Point University
HPU’s New Pharmacy Students Start Their Year in Service to the Community
HPU’s New Pharmacy Students Start Their Year in Service to the Community. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 – High Point University recently welcomed its seventh cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Triad’s only pharmacy school. The students took part in...
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
umc.org
Where goes our neighborhood?
The Rev. Julie Wilson, (Advance #3022608) a Church and Community Worker with Open Arms Community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, discovered she could witness the rapid change in her neighborhood by looking out of the center’s front door. “This is the view from the front porch at Open Arms Community...
