SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging vaccination for COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high. As September begins, Greene County moved to a low community impact level with a 7-day rolling average of 44 cases. However, hospitalizations in Greene County remain high, with 55 individuals admitted in Greene County as of September 1. Although this number is slightly lower than what was seen at the beginning of August, with 70 hospitalized, the number of individuals in critical care remains fairly stagnant. On August 29, eight patients received critical care from COVID-19 complications compared to 10 on August 1.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO