ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

CDC says COVID-19 boosters available in mid-September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control authorized the fourth booster for the COVID-19 virus. Officials from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department say they’ll be available mid-September. The Moderna booster is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. releases list of upcoming vaccination opportunities; COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging vaccination for COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high. As September begins, Greene County moved to a low community impact level with a 7-day rolling average of 44 cases. However, hospitalizations in Greene County remain high, with 55 individuals admitted in Greene County as of September 1. Although this number is slightly lower than what was seen at the beginning of August, with 70 hospitalized, the number of individuals in critical care remains fairly stagnant. On August 29, eight patients received critical care from COVID-19 complications compared to 10 on August 1.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Nixa, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
Washington Missourian

County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185

Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Crisis Hotline#Ids#K12#Nixa Public Schools#
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today. This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines. While […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper family chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. ― Kyler & Sydney Kalbaugh and family, of Jasper, were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kalbaugh family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy