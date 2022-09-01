Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
Antelope Valley Press
States weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered, by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
Antelope Valley Press
State stalls scaled-down bail reform after delay
SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state’s cash bail system, Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like...
Antelope Valley Press
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in deadly boat fire
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment, Friday, charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of...
Antelope Valley Press
Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes, Friday, and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
Antelope Valley Press
Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected
LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
Antelope Valley Press
Valley taking steps to conserve water
PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
Antelope Valley Press
Medical center workers get new union pact
LANCASTER — Following months of bargaining, support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center have a new collective bargaining agreement, one that includes across-the-board pay increases over the next three years amounting to 12%. The agreement with the SEIU-UHW union received final approval from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board...
Antelope Valley Press
It’s hot out there, but be sure to conserve energy
We’ve been experiencing a heatwave in Southern California since Wednesday, so it’s no surprise that everyone is running their air conditioners in an effort to stay cool in these triple-digit temps. Along with high temperatures and a high demand for electricity to run household and business air conditioners...
Antelope Valley Press
Newsline, Sept. 3, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion, in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released, Friday. The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the...
Antelope Valley Press
Changes coming soon to your Valley Press
Big changes are coming to the Antelope Valley Press, on Oct. 1. Beginning on that day, we will publish print editions, Tuesday through Saturday, eliminating stand-alone Monday and Sunday editions.
Antelope Valley Press
Opening setback
LANCASTER — The College of the Canyons football team has owned Antelope Valley College in recent years, and the season opener for the Marauders was no different. Of course, penalties, turnovers, and special teams’ miscues didn’t help AVC’s cause.
