California State

Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

States weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered, by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

State stalls scaled-down bail reform after delay

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state’s cash bail system, Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Judge tosses manslaughter charge in deadly boat fire

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment, Friday, charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire

WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes, Friday, and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
WEED, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected

LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Valley taking steps to conserve water

PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Medical center workers get new union pact

LANCASTER — Following months of bargaining, support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center have a new collective bargaining agreement, one that includes across-the-board pay increases over the next three years amounting to 12%. The agreement with the SEIU-UHW union received final approval from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

It’s hot out there, but be sure to conserve energy

We’ve been experiencing a heatwave in Southern California since Wednesday, so it’s no surprise that everyone is running their air conditioners in an effort to stay cool in these triple-digit temps. Along with high temperatures and a high demand for electricity to run household and business air conditioners...
ENVIRONMENT
Antelope Valley Press

Newsline, Sept. 3, 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion, in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released, Friday. The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Changes coming soon to your Valley Press

Big changes are coming to the Antelope Valley Press, on Oct. 1. Beginning on that day, we will publish print editions, Tuesday through Saturday, eliminating stand-alone Monday and Sunday editions.
POLITICS
Antelope Valley Press

Opening setback

LANCASTER — The College of the Canyons football team has owned Antelope Valley College in recent years, and the season opener for the Marauders was no different. Of course, penalties, turnovers, and special teams’ miscues didn’t help AVC’s cause.
LANCASTER, CA

