Sioux City Journal
Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24
SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting. That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years. "Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained. Hammond will be adding to a...
Sioux City Journal
Chalk up another ArtSplash
It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday. More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Honor Associate Matron and Grandparents. Refreshments: Laura Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Vasa, Swedish American Fraternal Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at United Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Swedish pea soup and...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln Saltdogs force winner-take-all game on Labor Day against Sioux City Explorers
SIOUX CITY — Despite losing in tough fashion the last two evenings, the Sioux City Explorers are confident and optimistic going into Game 100. The Lincoln Saltdogs beat the X’s 8-4 on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, and with that result, Monday’s 2 p.m. game between the two teams will determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East mauls Sioux City S.C. North in strong effort 28-2
Sioux City S.C. East controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-2 win against Sioux City S.C. North at Sioux City North High on September 2 in Iowa football action. The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 54-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Train
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
siouxlandnews.com
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board
Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
Sioux City Journal
Residential and commercial developer looking to use more than 300 acres on Sioux City's north side
SIOUX CITY -- A limited liability company intends to create a large-scale residential and commercial development off of Outer Drive, between Business Highway 75 and the U.S. Highway 75 Bypass, according to city documents. Diamond Willow L.L.C. is asking the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission to approve its mixed-use...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
nwestiowa.com
Warrior Roofing purchases three tracts of city land
HAWARDEN—Hawarden’s industrial park received a lot of attention from the Hawarden City Council at its Aug. 24 meeting, with three agenda items pertaining to that land. The first agenda item was to sell several adjacent tracts of the land located near at the southeast corner of the lot where Bomgaars is located, by the intersections of Highway 12 and 460th Street.
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
