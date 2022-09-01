If we were to hold an election for the most quintessential Southern food, grits might be at the top of the ballot. As with many things, homemade grits are almost always better than what you can find at a restaurant. But the Hotel Finial in Anniston is trying to change that perception when it comes to grits. Starting with hot and creamy grits that don’t skimp on the butter, the hotel offers its Grit Bar as part of its breakfast buffet. Patrons can add as few or as many toppings as they would like to create the perfect grit bowl for themselves.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO