New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
fox5ny.com
FBI releases photo of van connected to $100K Bronx post office robbery
NEW YORK - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a violent robbery of a Bronx post office earlier this week. They have released a photo of a white Honda van they say the robber used to get away. Investigators were able to get surveillance video of a partial NY state license plate, with the last four numbers - 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.
fox5ny.com
Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn DA looking to toss 378 convictions tied to corrupt cops
NEW YORK - The Brooklyn District Attorney is looking to throw out nearly 400 convictions based on testimony from 13 cops who were later convicted of on-duty crimes. "I wound up spending 30 months of my life in an upstate facility, and I'll never get those 30 months back," said Gregory Barnes.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
fox5ny.com
Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
fox5ny.com
Bronx post office robbery
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a U.S. Postal Service facility in the Bronx. The robber got away with more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders, police said. However, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is leading the investigation with help from the NYPD and FBI, wouldn't confirm any details of the incident.
Man tries to rape woman at knifepoint in Manhattan apartment: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man followed a woman into her home and tried to rape her at knifepoint, police said. The man followed a 53-year-old woman into her building at the Lillian Wald Houses on Sunday around 9 a.m., according to the NYPD. He forced his way into the apartment, flashed a […]
3 members of drug ring admit roles in killing informant, 2 others, authorities say
Three members of a Newark-based drug trafficking organization have admitted their roles in three killings on behalf of the group, including that of a federal informant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Tyquan Daniels, 26, Ali Hill, 29, and Thomas Zimmerman, 26, all of East Orange, pleaded guilty to...
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn's DUMBO works to balance tourism with needs of locals
NEW YORK - The DUMBO neighborhood in Brooklyn has turned into one of New York City's most popular neighborhoods; an international attraction, a tourist hotspot and a backdrop for social media shots. And while the breathtaking views of Manhattan, cobblestone streets, and trendy restaurants certainly make it appealing to out-of-towners,...
17-year-old falls off box trailer, lands in between truck wheels, in fatal Bronx accident
A 17-year-old boy who was standing on top of an unhitched box trailer in the Bronx was killed when he lost his balance and fell between the wheels of a semi-truck just after midnight on Monday, according to police.
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
fox5ny.com
Mask rules dropped on NYC trains and buses
It is now ok to ride the NYC subway and buses without wearing a face mask. Very few people were following the rules anyway.
