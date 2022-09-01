ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
fox5ny.com

FBI releases photo of van connected to $100K Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a violent robbery of a Bronx post office earlier this week. They have released a photo of a white Honda van they say the robber used to get away. Investigators were able to get surveillance video of a partial NY state license plate, with the last four numbers - 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight

NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn DA looking to toss 378 convictions tied to corrupt cops

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn District Attorney is looking to throw out nearly 400 convictions based on testimony from 13 cops who were later convicted of on-duty crimes. "I wound up spending 30 months of my life in an upstate facility, and I'll never get those 30 months back," said Gregory Barnes.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Nypd#City Police#Dorm#Violent Crime#Irving Place#Ems#Bellevue Hospital
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx post office robbery

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a U.S. Postal Service facility in the Bronx. The robber got away with more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders, police said. However, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is leading the investigation with help from the NYPD and FBI, wouldn't confirm any details of the incident.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn's DUMBO works to balance tourism with needs of locals

NEW YORK - The DUMBO neighborhood in Brooklyn has turned into one of New York City's most popular neighborhoods; an international attraction, a tourist hotspot and a backdrop for social media shots. And while the breathtaking views of Manhattan, cobblestone streets, and trendy restaurants certainly make it appealing to out-of-towners,...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy