The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway
Lizetta McKesson, the founder of 1,000 shoes for 1,000 smiles, is helping families in need. The nonprofit is giving away new shoes for free, as students head back to class.
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Virginia kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
Community activists hold prayer gathering after Norfolk mass shooting
Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.
Amazon to donate over 1,000 backpacks to Chesapeake middle school
This backpack donation event is one of the more than 100 similar events the company is hosting around the country.
Bacon’s Castle announces special Modern Day event
September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times. “We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,”...
757 Sober Ride | Lyft offers free, reduced rides for Labor Day
NORFOLK, Va. — Need a ride this Labor Day? Well, Lyft is offering free or reduced-fare rides to folks across Hampton Roads. Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring "757 Sober Ride" from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg residents. During this...
The Fifth Annual Great Food Truck Festival Returns To The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS—The largest food truck festival in the state returns to the grounds of Centura College in Newport News in September. The Great Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Yelp, will feature food trucks and other activities. The event is the brainchild of Shannon Combs, founder and event coordinator with Lux Events.
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. The situation has been serious since Aug. 24. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity...
6 Awesome Water Parks in Virginia to Check Out
Visiting one of the many water parks in Virginia can make for a fantastic and different-than-usual family day. On a hot day, escaping the city to find relief in the water is one of the favorite activities of both kids and adults. On a rainy winter day, nothing beats finding...
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
Hampton Roads locals share travel plans for Labor Day weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — The summer might be winding down, but travelers are still hopping on planes or taking the highways for a last-minute trip this Labor Day weekend. Drivers in the 757 know the Friday night rush all too well. "Used to a little more traffic on the holiday...
NSU receives $5 million check for student scholarships from Landmark Foundation
NORFOLK, Va. — Just as the new academic year is getting underway, some Norfolk State University (NSU) students will receive a financial boost. Landmark Foundation CEO Frank Batten Jr. handed over a $5 million check to NSU on Friday to give need-based scholarships to students. “We want to help...
Virginia city puts plastic bag tax back in the spotlight
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WNCN) – A proposal to charge the city’s grocery shoppers 5 cents per plastic is tangling opinions in Virginia Beach. The Virginian-Pilot reports that local officials are torn between wanting to protect the environment while not unduly burdening residents with another tax. The struggle to...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
Virginia Beach teachers prepare for upcoming school year
