Sebago, ME

Outsider.com

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
FREEPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Labor Day weekend in full swing at Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists are flocking to Old Orchard Beach on Labor Day weekend, marking one of the final weekends of Maine's traditional summer tourist season. Business owners say the summer season has been a bounce-back one after two summers of uncertainty in 2020 and 2021. "It...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose

Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
LITCHFIELD, ME
WMTW

Man hiking Appalachian Trial to help prevent suicide arrives in Maine

ANDOVER, Maine — A man hiking the entire Appalachian Trial in order to help raise awareness for suicide prevention has arrived in Maine. Tim Uncapher covered 16 miles on Friday to reach Andover in Western Maine, despite some slow going on the trail. He started his adventure six months ago and has battled ice, snow, mud, storms, sickness and injuries.
ANDOVER, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
newscentermaine.com

Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.3 WCYY

Who Else Remembers Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta.
JEFFERSON, NH
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
WPFO

High school football season kicks off in Maine

STANDISH (WGME) -- The high school football season has officially started in Maine. The Bonny Eagle Scots made history Friday night when they opened up against Merrimack, New Hampshire. This marked the first time in the modern era a team from Maine opened up the regular season against a team...
STANDISH, ME
WMTW

Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

$2,000 Reward Offered For Info About Break-In At Maine Racetrack

Police, and the owners of the business, are looking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for a break in at the Oxford Plains Speedway racetrack. According to WGME, the office at the well known racetrack was broken into on Monday. Representatives for the racetrack say that, while nothing appears to have been taken, the office space was trashed.
OXFORD, ME

