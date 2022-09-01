Read full article on original website
Related
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
WMTW
Labor Day weekend in full swing at Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists are flocking to Old Orchard Beach on Labor Day weekend, marking one of the final weekends of Maine's traditional summer tourist season. Business owners say the summer season has been a bounce-back one after two summers of uncertainty in 2020 and 2021. "It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Proposed night train project gains steam, excitement from Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME)-- People looking to get to and from Canada from parts of New England could have another option if a proposed train project comes together. The Canadian group, Fondation Trains de Nuit, or the Night Trains Foundation, is proposing an overnight ride on the rails. While it...
Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose
Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
WMTW
Man hiking Appalachian Trial to help prevent suicide arrives in Maine
ANDOVER, Maine — A man hiking the entire Appalachian Trial in order to help raise awareness for suicide prevention has arrived in Maine. Tim Uncapher covered 16 miles on Friday to reach Andover in Western Maine, despite some slow going on the trail. He started his adventure six months ago and has battled ice, snow, mud, storms, sickness and injuries.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscentermaine.com
Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
Who Else Remembers Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?
I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland Downtown Paints Third of Ten Pride Crosswalks in Maine’s Largest City
More and more cities and towns in Maine are celebrating pride by painting a number of their crosswalks in rainbow colors. The Portland Downtown organization has been grabbing paint and rollers and going through the downtown Portland area to create these works of art that recognize and celebrate the LGBT community.
WPFO
High school football season kicks off in Maine
STANDISH (WGME) -- The high school football season has officially started in Maine. The Bonny Eagle Scots made history Friday night when they opened up against Merrimack, New Hampshire. This marked the first time in the modern era a team from Maine opened up the regular season against a team...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
This Toy Car Parked on Temple Street in Portland, Maine Begs So Many Questions
This is one of those things that when you see it, you do a double take because it doesn't quite make any sense. A pink toy Jeep, typically used by a young child to drive around at home, was sitting parked on Temple Street in Portland around 10 a.m. Thursday morning in and it stood out like a sore thumb compared to the full-size cars around it.
New Englanders Share Memories of the Old Newington Mall in New Hampshire
Who would have thought that a dead mall would lead to such lively conversation?. This week, I shared my recollections of the gone but apparently not forgotten Newington Mall – the one-time rival of the now shrinking Fox Run Mall. I had distinct recollections of a few staples of...
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah. Another thing we are known...
WMTW
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
$2,000 Reward Offered For Info About Break-In At Maine Racetrack
Police, and the owners of the business, are looking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for a break in at the Oxford Plains Speedway racetrack. According to WGME, the office at the well known racetrack was broken into on Monday. Representatives for the racetrack say that, while nothing appears to have been taken, the office space was trashed.
