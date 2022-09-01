Boynton's new city manager is 18-year veteran and captain in the police department

BOYNTON BEACH — Dan Dugger has spent his entire working career in a military or police uniform.

Dugger, 18-year veteran and captain in the city police department, will have to get used to dressing in civilian gear after the Boynton Beach City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night to name him city manager.

The commissioners overlooked Dugger's lack of experience in city administration and criticism that he was unqualified for the job and picked him over Coral Springs Deputy City Manager Robert Curnow.

PBSO merger: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explains reason PBSO-Boynton Beach Police merger won't happen

Mark Sohn fired: Internal report: Fired Boynton officer violated four policies in pursuit that killed teen riding dirt bike

Suburban Boynton Beach: What is 'snob zoning' and why did it prompt changes along West Boynton Beach Blvd. and West Atlantic Ave.?

Jim Stables, who has served as Boynton Beach's interim city manager since April 26 and was one of three finalists for the permanent position, announced at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting he was resigning effective Sept. 30 and would not pursue the full-time job.

Stables said he was leaving to be with his family in Tennessee.

Boynton's new city manager: A spotless record, but lacking experience

Before Dugger's hiring becomes official, he must negotiate a contract that receives approval from four of the five commission members.

Dozens of Dugger's backers — many of them uniformed police officers — crowded into City Hall's commission chambers to voice their support.

Dugger spent five years in the U.S. Army — a stint that included 9/11 — then began his police career in 2005 as a road patrol officer before moving up the department's ranks. He has a spotless disciplinary record in his nearly two decades of police work and drew praise Tuesday from a diverse group of residents for his approachability and commitment to the community.

“We need a local leader who knows this town,” resident Vinnie Gray said. “No one knows current issues in our city better.”

But there was plenty of pushback from Commissioner Woodrow Hay and others, who say that Dugger is woefully short of meeting the requirements necessary to run Palm Beach County's third-largest city and that his appointment was the result of backroom politics.

Hay pleaded with his colleagues to "start over again" by hiring an executive search firm to find candidates. The commission decided this year to bypass getting outside help and conduct the search on its own.

Hay said that allowed "politics" to enter the picture. Dugger, who has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Phoenix, supported members of the commission during their election campaigns this year and works with Capt. Mike Kelley, whose wife, Aimee, is the District 4 commissioner.

Dozens of people spoke out on Dugger's candidacy during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting including resident Harry Woodworth, who advised the commission to pursue a more seasoned city manager.

"This is an ocean liner with 80,000 souls on it and 900 [city employees] and you guys have to find a captain that can drive an ocean liner in deep water away from the rocks we've managed to put this boat on," Woodworth said. "It is not going to work by picking somebody from the banana boat fishing fleet."

Boynton's new city manager: How Dan Dugger was selected

The city commission narrowed a group of 38 applicants down to final three on Aug. 16.

Stables was serving as fire chief when he was named April 19 to run the city on a temporary basis a week after Lori LaVerriere was fired . LaVerriere was making $248,000.

Stables, who is earning $200,000, was the only applicant to be picked as a finalist by each member of the commission. But he announced on Tuesday that he was taking his name out of the running to return to Johnson City, Tenn., where he served as fire chief for nearly four years before accepting the same position in Boynton Beach in January 2021.

Curnow has been Coral Springs' deputy manager since December 2019. He was easily the most experienced of the three finalists, but told at least one commissioner that he was unwilling to move from Broward County to Boynton Beach for family reasons.

Like Curnow, a number of applicants for the position had substantial experience as city administrators, but were rejected by the commission.

"We are not a small city," said resident Barbara Ready. "We have a quarter-million budget and I would prefer not to have somebody with on-the-job training to run it."

A 4-1 "super majority" vote is required in Boynton Beach to name or remove the city manager.

Before Tuesday's vote took place, Hay attempted to keep commissioner Thomas Turkin from participating in the process. Turkin, who was out of town on U.S. Army Reserve duty and joined the meeting by video, should not be allowed to vote because he was not physically present, Hay said.

Responded Turkin: "Commissioner Hay, I'm sorry I can't be there. I'm fulfilling my commitment to military service to train and defend your freedom."

City Attorney Quentin Morgan ruled that Turkin could vote.

Referring to Dugger as possessing the "heart of a warrior" and "the mind of a scholar," Turkin made a motion to appoint the police captain to city manager. The motion was seconded by Vice Mayor Angela Cruz.

Mayor Ty Pensega, who earlier had indicated he was open to restarting the search by hiring a headhunter, voted for Dugger as did Kelley, who did not recuse herself despite her husband's longtime working relationship with Dugger.

"We need stability in this city," Cruz said. "We need someone who is going to lead us in the right direction. I'm comfortable moving forward."

Jorge Milian is a journalist covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jmilian@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at Caneswatch. Help support our work, subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton's new city manager is 18-year veteran and captain in the police department