Ambler, PA

papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 2): 11 Upper Perkiomen players on scoresheet in rout of Schuylkill Valley

Highlights: Eleven different Upper Perk players contributed to goals in a rout Friday over Schuylkill Valley. UP goals were by Luke Gerstenberg, Ethan Barr (assist), Christian McGillen, Evan Sands, Jared Van Pelt, Logan Watkins and Theo Deskevich. Jimmy Friedman had two helpers while Matthew Fisher, Mike Kuzckowski, Vin Durrant were also credited with assists.
PENNSBURG, PA
papreplive.com

Zimmerman’s clutch fourth quarter helps Soudeton outlast Pennridge rally

FRANCONIA >> Jared Zimmerman likes to think the clutch gene runs in his family. The Souderton senior was certainly clutch in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s home opener against rival Pennridge, scoring a touchdown, ripping a big run to set up another, fielding an onside kick and running out the final seconds on the last snap. While it’s just his first year starting under center, growing up in a family of competitive athletes had Zimmerman ready.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh runs over Methacton, 34-0

PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s offense has a lot of options … and it’s not afraid to use them. Particularly its best option; namely, the one that lines up behind center. The Colonials got their “O” on track Friday in their 34-0 romp over Methacton. A unit...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night

MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
