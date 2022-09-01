ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

Pedestrian hit by car in Clive Wednesday morning

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the city.

It happened in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive just before 7:30 a.m., according to Clive Police Chief Michael Venema. The Urbandale Fire Department and the Clive Police Department responded to the scene.

The person who was hit by the car was an adult and their condition has not been released by police.

Chief Venema said more details would be revealed later Wednesday.

