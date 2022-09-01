Read full article on original website
Shooting Investigation near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
Augusta, GA – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. This investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.
COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
WRDW-TV
Labor Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning with a few light showers but we should stay mostly dry through midday with isolated to scattered storms. We do not expect a washout kind of day, but on and off showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after about 1 pm, today’s rain chance is about 50 percent.
Community building event happening in Barnwell
BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The second annual law enforcement expo is happening in Barnwell. It’s Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barnwell County Veterans Memorial on Ellenton Street. More than 30 law enforcement agencies from across the Palmetto State will attend. You’ll be able to view state-of-the-art equipment by law […]
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 3 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 3. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WJBF.com
Stormy End To Labor Day Weekend
As of 7:30AM: A close to average start for us in the CSRA with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. Not as much fog as yesterday, but there is still some patchy areas, but this will clear up around 9am. Temperatures will be in the upper to mid 80s for today, with the heat index well into the 90s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, and should remain so for the entire day. Luckily for us, the chance of storms and showers is lower than the last few days, with most of the rain and storms focused to our western counties. That being said, a stray shower or storm could move as far east as Augusta and Waynesboro. You should be able to keep your Labor Day Weekend plans for the most part today, but have a backup just incase it starts to rain. These showers and storms should only last around 20 to 30min and then you can get back to enjoying your weekend!
CSRA college night set for Sept. 15
Are you a high school student trying to figure out where you want to go to college?. Area high school students will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters from more than 90 universities and colleges during CSRA College Night on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. During this free event, there will be a chance for students to win scholarships that total $10,000.
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers continued into Sunday evening for portions of the CSRA with a few showers even possible during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. The chance of rain tonight is 40 percent with winds from the east to southeast at 1 to 3 mph.
Andrew McCaskill: History buff relishes 'helping kids move forward in life'
He knows the Aiken area's freeways, highways and main streets well, largely through his professional background, and Andrew McCaskill can also navigate the courses that his family has taken over the past 300-plus years, back to the days when major developments in "the colonies" included such events as the Salem witch trials, establishment of the College of William and Mary and the Carolinas winning the right to initiate legislation in the British House of Commons.
WRDW-TV
Richmond Country Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Highland Avenue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and limited details are available...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
WRDW-TV
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
State and local law enforcement to increase presence for Labor Day weekend
As drivers hit the road for Labor Day weekend, there will be an increased police presence to keep motorists safe. “It’s externally important because local and state enforcement agencies from South Carolina and Georgia are getting together and are doing something that is important and that is making sure people are not drinking and driving,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
WRDW-TV
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present P.A.W. Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The P.A.W. Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage in Augusta. A pirate-themed adventure awaits the heroic pups from the top-rated preschool series P.A.W. Patrol, produced by Spin […]
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man
Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.
