Tomorrow eReader manufacturer and design company Kobo will be launching its new 6 inch waterproof e-reader in the form of the Kobo Clara 2E. Making it available to purchase for $130, although it is already available to preorder if so desired. The e-reader is constructed from recycled plastic and allows you to listen to Kobo Audiobooks as well as enjoy ebooks. Being fully waterproof the eReader is protected from those unexpected spills or a relaxing soaks in the tub says Kobo.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO