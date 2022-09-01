Read full article on original website
Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue expand partnership
Samsung has announced that Samsung SmartThings has expanded its partnership with Philips Hue, and this will bring some new features to SmartThings. Samsung will integrate HueSync into their SmartThings platform and this will bring a new immersive experience when you are listening to music. Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling...
Yeslamp Evo LED desk light with 6-axis arm and five color temperature options
Yeslamp has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Evo 60 LED desk light providing users with a desk light offering 5 brightness levels and 5 color temperature options, allowing you to always achieve the perfect lighting equation for every specific occasion, say its creators. The 6-Axis adjustable large range LED natural spectrum lamp is perfect for any desk and is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $50,000 thanks to nearly 400 backers with still 24 days remaining.
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $1,500
Sennheiser has unveiled its new Ambeo Soundbar Plus offering a more affordable audio package when compared to the more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Max previously launched and priced at $2,500. The new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 and is now available to preorder and is being marketed as the “world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar.”
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folding tablet $3,500
ASUS has unveiled their new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) folding tablet which will soon be available to purchase sometime during Q4 2022 priced at $3,500. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics together with 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The hybrid laptop features a 75 watt-hour battery together with USB-C Easy Charge, so it can be charged quickly with most USB-C chargers or power banks, or any Power Delivery-certified charger, including the bundled 65 W fast-charge adapter.
Deals: 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter & Receiver
We have a great deal on the 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter & Receiver in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter & Receiver is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $25.99. Enjoy high-quality wireless Bluetooth audio from your favorite smartphone with the...
LG Art Lab lets you buy and sell NFTs
LG has announced that it is launching a new feature for its smart TVs called LG Art Lab, which is designed to let you buy and sell NFTs. This new feature will be available on LG TVs in the US that are running their webOS 5.0 platform or later, you can see more information below.
JBL Tour ONE M2 wireless over-ear headphones
As well as announcing their new JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds which come complete with their own charging case equipped with a touchscreen control panel. JBL Harman has also introduced a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones in the form of the Tour ONE M2. Designed to provide hybrid True...
Deals: Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech
We have an awesome deal on the Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $26.95, the cable is a USB-A to Lightning cable. USB-A to-Lightning performance in a...
Oleap Pilot open-ear Bluetooth headphones with 16mm dynamic drivers
Oleap Pilot are a new pair of open-ear Bluetooth headphones launched by Kickstarter this month providing over 10 hours of talk time and equipped with a rotating microphone, enhanced base, 16mm dynamic drivers, USB dongle wireless connectivity and Bluetooth support for tablets and smart phones. Backer early bird pledges are...
Tecno Megaboook T1 ultra slim Windows 11 laptop
Tecno has launched their new ultra slim Windows 11 laptop this week in the form of the Megaboook T1 powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor supported by options for either 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage or 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD of storage depending on your needs. Equipped with nine ports offering two USB-C ports, HDMI port, USB 3.1, and dual USB 3.0 ports together with a handy card reader and headset jack the new laptop will be available during Q3 2022 although no pricing has been revealed as yet.
Kobo Clara 2E waterproof eReader launches tomorrow $130
Tomorrow eReader manufacturer and design company Kobo will be launching its new 6 inch waterproof e-reader in the form of the Kobo Clara 2E. Making it available to purchase for $130, although it is already available to preorder if so desired. The e-reader is constructed from recycled plastic and allows you to listen to Kobo Audiobooks as well as enjoy ebooks. Being fully waterproof the eReader is protected from those unexpected spills or a relaxing soaks in the tub says Kobo.
Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker
Combining old and new technologies the Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker offers an aesthetically designed system available in wood or metal finishes depending on your preference. The portable Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge.
iZYREC pocket digital voice recorder with a 50 day battery life
If you are searching for a quick way to take audio notes you may be interested in a new digital voice recorder called the iZYREC. Weighing just 18 g the ultralightweight voice recorder features a 50 day battery life and is equipped with a 512Kbps high definition microphone together with AI noise cancelling technology and on-board 32GB EMMC of storage. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 22 days remaining.
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
Oppo A57s and A57e smartphones launched
Oppo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Oppo A57s and the Oppo A57e. The Oppo A57S comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features 120 Hz refresh rate
Lenovo has introduced its first 16 inch Chromebook in the form of the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5i featuring a borderless 2.5K display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The Chromebook is capable of providing up to 12 hours of life from a single charge and features a large touchpad and connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.
T-MFY minimalist slim metal stealth wallet $36
If you are in the market for a slim minimalist wallet you might be interested in the T-MFY. A metal stealth wallet complete with Apple Tag holder that allows you to keep your cards and cash within easy reach. Available in gold, silver, grey, black and pink finishes the wallet can carry up to 6 cards and comes with its own adhesive mounting enabling it to be held on the back of your phone.
40+ home automation project ideas using the Arduino Cloud
Those of you interested in building your very own automation systems may be enjoyed reading the new home automation page created by the official Arduino team. The new resource provides over 40+ home automation project ideas allowing you to utilize the Arduino Cloud and create a wide variety of projects from a smart pantry to sprinkler controls and home automated and watering systems. The resources split into five categories across lifestyle, smart home, security, entertainment and gardening/agriculture making it easy to find inspiration for your next Arduino project.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings to provide immersive music listening experience
Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue have announced a partnership to create immersive music experiences, providing users with “dynamic, customizable illumination that synchronizes to any music content and allows users to turn their smart home into the ultimate home entertainment center.”. SmartThings the Internet of things platform enabling different devices...
