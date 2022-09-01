Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade attracting huge crowds in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Colorful costumes and ear-catching music is all part of one of the world’s largest parades and celebrations, and it’s right here in New York City all weekend long. J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival have rolled into town. With an estimated two million people expected to take […]
Coney Island tourism inching closer to pre-pandemic levels, business owners say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Coney Island business owners say tourism levels still aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, but the size of the crowds has been increasing each summer since 2020. PIX11’s Magee Hickey has the story from Coney Island. Watch in the video player above.
cititour.com
Dumpling N’ Dips for a Quick Dumpling Dash on St Marks
Dumpling ‘n Dips is a cozy spot on St Marks place where you can dive into dumplings. Two smiling woman greeted us at the counter and helped us navigate the extensive menu. Strart with some classic dumplings like Mushroom Taro (vegan) made with shiitake mushrooms, green pea, garlic and scallion. There are Pork Siu Mai, plump bites of juicy pork topped with crispy garlic, and Pork and Seaweed dumplings (similar to a sushi roll) with pork, seaweed, scallions and cilantro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
Twenty-seven artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flatbush residents cautiously optimistic about West Indian Day parade’s return after two-year hiatus
J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019. Residents say what was once a universally anticipated culmination of a magical Brooklyn summer is now the source of ongoing anxiety in the community. [ more › ]
‘I Hate to Move It, Move It': The City in New York That Hates Exercise the Most
You gotta work out from time to time, or you'll die. I have nothing new to tell you in this regard. Folks in white coats have been saying this for eons. But so many people equate "working out" to just going to the gym, and it needn't be that. Sometimes going to the gym sucks. You gotta pay a monthly membership, maybe some disgusting oaf poured sweat all over your favorite piece of machinery, etc. Most medical practitioners agree that just 15 minutes of getting your heartrate up can help lower your risk of various diseases, and how you choose to do that is between you and your imagination. People run with the bulls in Pamplona, for cryin' out loud.
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
East New York is not coming in September 2022
Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process
A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
Insane Drone Footage Shows Huge Whale Breaching Off Jones Beach in New York: VIDEO
One of the coolest things you can see in the outdoors is a whale breaching the water. Like this whale at Jones Beach in New York. A drone was in the right place at the right time. Just as the whale was making its way to the surface of the water, the drone focuses in and gets a great view of the animal breaching the surface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Is the New York Rap Song of the Summer We’ve Been Waiting For
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Ice Spice and the meaning of munch. There are three burning questions in New York City right now: Why won’t these lanternflies die? Why doesn’t...
New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic
I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0