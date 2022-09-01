Read full article on original website
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
Rooftop rescue in Saturday apartment fire in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., Fargo firefighters responded to an apartment fire where a person was stranded on the rooftop. When firefighters arrived at 335 8th Ave S., flames were bursting from the second and third floors. Initial reports stated that no one was inside.
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
Bison, beer and tailgating for the win against Drake on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Bison fans were out in droves to kick off the new football season, the energy was contagious at the tailgate party, and fans came in expecting another exceptional season. It is week one, and people packed the FargoDome as the Bison took on Drake university....
Huskers finish off UND late 38-17
UND (0-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to knot the game at 17 late in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers (1-1) struck for 21 unanswered to come away with the victory. Isaiah Smith enjoyed his third 100-yard rushing game of his career, pacing the Fighting Hawks with 109 yards on just 10 carries. Tyler Hoosman scampered for 41 yards and a score on 10 carries of his own in his first game in the green and white.
Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO-Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU’s Jake Kava...
RedHawks win 6-2 at Kansas City to inch closer to division title
(KFGO/KNFL) Kevin McGovern won his 10th game of the season as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned a 6-2 win over Kansas City on Friday night. With the win, the RedHawks are one win away from clinching the American Association’s West Division title. McGovern pitched 5 2/3 innings and two runs...
Squirrels top Northern Cass 49-25
CASSELTON, ND – The Central Cass Squirrels (2-1) defeated the Northern Cass Jaguars (1-2) 49-25 Friday night. The Squirrels were led by senior running back Owen Wiersma’s 4 touchdowns. Northern Cass will next travel to Linton to take on the Linton/HMB Lions on September 9th. Central Cass will...
Monarchs rough up RedHawks 12-3, division title on the line Monday
(KFGO/KNFL) It’ll come down to one game to decide the American Association West Division title on Monday in Kansas City, as the Monarchs roughed up the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 12-3 on Sunday at Legends Field. The Monarchs win puts them in a tie with the RedHawks at 64-35 overall. The...
