UND (0-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to knot the game at 17 late in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers (1-1) struck for 21 unanswered to come away with the victory. Isaiah Smith enjoyed his third 100-yard rushing game of his career, pacing the Fighting Hawks with 109 yards on just 10 carries. Tyler Hoosman scampered for 41 yards and a score on 10 carries of his own in his first game in the green and white.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO