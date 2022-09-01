From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry - August 31, 2022. The appeal period for Frontline Worker Pay closed Aug. 31, 2022, at 5 p.m. (CT). Appeals are now being processed. Those who submitted an appeal will be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. Those who were notified no further action was needed for their application will also be notified of the final decision after all appeals have been processed. The commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry's decisions on an appeal is final.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO