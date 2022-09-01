Read full article on original website
The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family
If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
PHOTOS: Welcome to the 901! Babies born in Memphis on 901 Day
901 DAY BABIES Meet Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage, born on September 1, 2022 at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long at Methodist. Mother Brittany and father Colin are excited to welcome Cayden to Memphis on 901 Day. (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
Memphis pig missing for weeks reunited with owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A pet pig on the lam for six weeks was reunited with its owners Wednesday afternoon at Memphis Animal Services. Somebody found the 80-pound Juliana pig named Julie wandering near Jackson and Chelsea. Kristin Clark said she had the pig for about four months before she managed to escape from her […]
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
Visit the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum
Located on Memphis’ beautiful “Millionaires Row”, the Woodruff-Fontaine House stands as a tale of the families that once called it home. Built in 1871, this home features amazing craftsmanship and exquisite antiques from decades gone by. Today the home has been fully restored to its former glory and offers tours.
Rev. ignites movement tackling police shortages, safe neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police departments nationwide are coping with critical staff shortages and are struggling to hire patrol officers, 911 operators and more. Reverend Markel Hutchin, CEO of MovementForward and civil rights activist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the work happening in the city of Memphis and what it will take to ensure safe neighborhoods across America.
Missing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
Memphis Zoo Teaches Elephants How To Play Musical Instruments
The Memphis Zoo has been teaching their elephants how to play instruments. One of the elephants, Bambi, can play the tambourine. The zoo said the training helps them bond and build trust with their keepers. Bambi's not the only elephant there with musical talent. Daisy can play the drums, and...
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
3 Children Kidnapped in Memphis After Good Samaritan Dad Pulled Over To Help Suspect
Three children have been returned to their father on Friday, after being kidnapped by the same man he pulled over to try to help. The kidnapper, who appeared to have been in a crash, stole the dad’s car after he stopped to lend a hand, along with his three children still inside, reports Action News 5.
Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 2-4
William Shakespeare’s biggest contribution to the literary world is undoubtedly the pickup line. After all, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” is perhaps the most iconic pickup line in existence. But not all have an appreciation for Shakespeare’s wordsmithing, especially Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are out to knock the Bard down a peg or two by hiring a soothsayer and writing a musical about … eggs. (I guess, eggs are more lovely and temperate than a summer’s day?)
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat
Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
Doctor: ‘It’s the oldest center dedicated to taking care of people with sickle cell disease’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Dr. Ugochi Ogu, medical director of the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk how sickle cell affects the body and how the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center is helping patients diagnosed with sickle cell.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Explore the Famous Bass Pro Shops Pyramid
This giant pyramid is home to one of the largest Bass Pro Shop stores in the world. Boasting over 500,000 square feet, this Bass Pro Shop is truly unique and a most see for outdoor lovers. Inside, Cypress Trees tower nearly 100-feet as the ecosystem behind the Mississippi River is recreated. Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
