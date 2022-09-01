Read full article on original website
See How They Run director shares the secret to fresh whodunit stories
Everyone loves a good murder mystery, and in recent years the whodunit genre has continued to kill at the box office – be that with Knives Out or Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. However, a fresh cold-blooded case is now hitting Hollywood with Tom George’s feature directorial debut, See How They Run. To celebrate the big release of the new whodunit on everyone’s mind, we sat down with George to get the inside scoop on all the tips and tricks of the beloved genre.
Andor actor confirms exact place in Star Wars timeline
The Star Wars franchise is massive, and shows no signs of slowing down either. From The Star Wars movies to all of the sci-fi series based in a galaxy far, far away, it’s no secret that keeping track of the IP can be tricky, especially as it is constantly growing with new content and stories. Luckily, the latest Star Wars series, Andor, won’t be leaving all of us fans scratching our heads in confusion, as Disney has confirmed where in the vast Star Wars timeline the upcoming show will take place.
Brendan Fraser praises lead actor of cancelled Batgirl movie
Brendan Fraser has heaped praise on his Batgirl co-star Leslie Grace, who was set to lead the recently cancelled Batgirl movie. The superhero movie was set to be the venue for the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, while starring J.K. Simmons as commissioner Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.
Kraven the Hunter’s secret villain gives hints about the character
Kraven the Hunter, the movie about one of Spider-Man‘s most famous foes, has its own secret villain. And, now we know a little bit more about the unrevealed antagonist thanks to comments from the actor. The action movie‘s secret villain, who will act as the antagonist to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s...
Leonardo DiCaprio turned down Boogie Nights to make Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and he pretty much has the ‘90s movie Titanic to thank for his sterling reputation. The James Cameron disaster movie put a young DiCaprio on the map in Hollywood, but he had to turn down a role in the Paul Thomas Anderson movie Boogie Nights in order to star in Titanic.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Karl Urban shares how he landed his Lord of The Rings character
In terms of pop culture cred, Karl Urban is up there with the best of them. He’s been in Star Trek, an MCU character, Judge Dredd, and a Lord of the Rings character. The latter was one of his earlier successes, and the story of how he got the role in the legendary fantasy movies is a good yarn in itself.
Morena Baccarin isn’t sure if she’ll be in Deadpool 3
We all know the MCU is full of closely guarded secrets, with Kevin Feige the king of keeping his Marvel movie masterplan close to his chest. Despite the Deadpool 3 release date being on the horizon, it seems even Morena Baccarin isn’t privy to the plans for the project as she reveals she doesn’t know if she has a role to play or not this time around.
With a 300lbs fatsuit, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale leaves me conflicted
In 2021, we experienced a movement which, over on TikTok, had been dubbed ‘The Brennaisance.’ The social media movement centred around renewed appreciation for ‘90s movie heartthrob Brendan Fraser, who was known for adventure movies like The Mummy series as well as classic family movie favourites like George of the Jungle.
Brendan Fraser gets emotional over standing ovation for his new movie
Brendan Fraser, one of the most delightful action movie actors of the ’90s, has a new movie out. He’s starring in drama movie The Whale, from director Darren Aronofsky. The world premiere happened recently at the Venice International Film Festival, and the big man himself got a little teary over it.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Stranger Things star ruined Harry Potter audition with a dirty joke
One of the leading stars in Stranger Things season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower, almost took on the role of Harry Potter before torpedoing his own chances with an inappropriate joke. Campbell Bower, who is now best known for his role as the antagonist Vecna in Stranger Things season 4, revealed that his shot at the lead role in the Harry Potter series was wrecked when he spoke on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.
Halloween Ends director still hasn’t decided how the movie ends
The clue is in the name – if Halloween Ends really is going to be the end of Michael Myers, then a definitive ending is needed. You would think that when David Gordon Green planned out his Halloween reboot trilogy, he would have had an ending in mind. But apparently not – he’s still working on it, despite the fact the movie is coming out this Halloween (October 14, 2022).
Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous Emmy for Marvel series
The legacy of MCU star Chadwick Boseman lives on, as the late actor was awarded a posthumous Emmy for his work on the animated series Marvel’s What If…? Boseman voiced his MCU character T’Challa in the Marvel series, and the recognition marks what is likely to be the final award the actor can receive for his work.
Mike Myers’ neck still hurts from headbanging in Wayne’s World
Earlier this year, Mike Myers spoke to Vanity Fair about some of his iconic roles and scenes. From introducing Beyoncé to Led Zeppelin on the set of Austin Powers, to re-recording the entire Shrek movie in a Scottish accent. And one of Myers’ best comedy movies is undoubtedly Wayne’s World.
Doctor Strange 2 was meant to have a Reed Richards post-credit scene
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped some cameos that were maybe even more surprising than the three Spider-Men in No Way Home. Having long-awaited characters such as Fantastic Four‘s Reed Richards and X-Men’s Professor X finally make their way into the MCU, only to be dispatched by Wanda minutes later was a very twisted joke that felt like it could have only come from Sam Raimi.
Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunite
Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs of the Harry Potter cast have had a reunion. Felton is currently doing a play on the West End, and Isaacs, who plays his onscreen father in the Harry Potter movies, dropped by to give some support. Aw!. Felton shared a picture on Instagram from...
House of the Dragon episode 3 review: Viserys the ‘Bad King’
Warning, spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 3 ahead. Set three years after the events of House of the Dragon episode 2 – when Viserys (Paddy Considine) decided to wed Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) instead of Laena Velaryon – ‘Second of His Name’ is a 60-minute reminder of George RR Martin’s ethos that being a good guy doesn’t make you an effective ruler.
