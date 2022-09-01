Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance
The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Police: Armed 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim had non-fatal injuries. Miller, the public information officer for the city...
Comments / 0