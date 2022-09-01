Read full article on original website
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Bakersfield Channel
California experiences longest heat wave of the year
(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms for parts of SoCal, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California's extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.
Extreme heat expected again on Monday in SoCal, with possibility of thunderstorms
Some inland and desert communities could see highs around 110 degrees on Monday as an extended heat wave continues to bake Southern California.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
Surfline
No, Southern California Isn’t Going to Get Hit by a Hurricane Next Week
Tropical Storm Kay developed off Southern Mexico Sunday. Kay will strengthen the next few days as it tracks near or possibly over Baja. Uncertain forecast but significant impacts to Baja likely; SoCal impacts possible. For those who have been closely following either the long range charts or Surfline’s Lotus spot...
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County
A flash flood warning was put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m. Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.Canyon Country residents were doused Sunday with heavy rain, strong winds and thunder for about an hour. CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke to residents there about the brief storm that shook up much of the mountain communities Sunday. "For about 5 minutes it was like being in a hurricane. It was raining and wind and hail, lightning and thunder," David Stears said. Canyon Country resident Christy Ballat told Montanez she's never experienced wind in Santa Clarita like Sunday's.All across the Santa Clarita valley, downpours drenched the area around 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, the air actually cooled from around 100 degrees down into the 80s.
Antelope Valley Press
Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected
LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
Fires spark as thunderstorms move through San Bernardino mountains
Two trees caught fire Sunday as thunderstorms made their way through the San Bernardino County Mountains. Ground crews and aircraft were called to work on two confirmed single tree fires in the Running Springs area, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. Aircraft were needed as there are minimal ground fire crews in the Running Springs […]
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
