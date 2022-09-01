A flash flood warning was put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m. Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.Canyon Country residents were doused Sunday with heavy rain, strong winds and thunder for about an hour. CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke to residents there about the brief storm that shook up much of the mountain communities Sunday. "For about 5 minutes it was like being in a hurricane. It was raining and wind and hail, lightning and thunder," David Stears said. Canyon Country resident Christy Ballat told Montanez she's never experienced wind in Santa Clarita like Sunday's.All across the Santa Clarita valley, downpours drenched the area around 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, the air actually cooled from around 100 degrees down into the 80s.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO