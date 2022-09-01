ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California experiences longest heat wave of the year

(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County

A flash flood warning was put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m. Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.Canyon Country residents were doused Sunday with heavy rain, strong winds and thunder for about an hour. CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke to residents there about the brief storm that shook up much of the mountain communities Sunday. "For about 5 minutes it was like being in a hurricane. It was raining and wind and hail, lightning and thunder," David Stears said. Canyon Country resident Christy Ballat told Montanez she's never experienced wind in Santa Clarita like Sunday's.All across the Santa Clarita valley, downpours drenched the area around 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, the air actually cooled from around 100 degrees down into the 80s.  
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected

LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fires spark as thunderstorms move through San Bernardino mountains

Two trees caught fire Sunday as thunderstorms made their way through the San Bernardino County Mountains. Ground crews and aircraft were called to work on two confirmed single tree fires in the Running Springs area, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. Aircraft were needed as there are minimal ground fire crews in the Running Springs […]
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

