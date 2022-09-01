ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Labor Day holiday roundup

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2022 Labor Day holiday:

Weather forecast

Pleasant weather is on tap for the three-day holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day will feature highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Celebration

After canceling the event in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, the Greater West Central Area Labor Council will hold its Labor Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Phoenix Park.

The celebration will include a Solidarity Walk, beginning and ending at Phoenix Park, at 10:30 a.m. That will be followed by charcoal chicken, beer and raffle prizes.

The Greater West Central Area Labor Council represents affiliated local unions in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, Pepin, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Train rides

The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association is offering train rides at Carson Park from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free.

Travel

Several state road projects could hamper motorists in west-central Wisconsin this holiday weekend:

• Barron County: Northbound U.S. 53 is reduced to a single lane between New Auburn and U.S. 8 near Chetek. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.

• Buffalo County: U.S. 10 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Holmes Creek bridge northwest of Mondovi.

• Buffalo and Trempealeau counties: Motorists on Highway 35/54 near the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River will encounter a width restriction of 14 feet and reduced speed limit of 45 mph.

• Chippewa County: Highway 27 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Big Drywood Creek bridge between Cadott and Cornell.

• Dunn County: U.S. 12/Highway 29 is reduced to one lane in each direction from Sixth Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.

• Dunn County: Highway 25 is reduced to a single lane south of Ridgeland. Temporary traffic signals are located at the bridge over the south fork of Lower Pine Creek.

• Jackson County: U.S. 10 is closed to through traffic between the west county line east of Osseo and U.S. 12 west, south of Fairchild. Traffic is detoured via Interstate 94, Highway 121, Highway 95 and U.S. 12. The U.S. 10 and U.S. 12 west intersection will remain open.

• Rusk County: Highway 27 at the Flambeau River bridge in Ladysmith is open to two nine-foot travel lanes. Truck traffic is detoured via U.S. 8, Highway 73 and Highway 64.

• Trempealeau County: U.S. 53 is closed at Reynolds Coulee Creek, south of Blair. Traffic is detoured via Highway 95, Highway 93 and Highway 54.

• Trempealeau County: Highway 54 is open to one lane with temporary traffic signals at the Beaver Creek bridge, west of Galesville.

Call 511 to check on road construction projects in Wisconsin. You can also access the report on the internet at 511wi.gov.

Gasoline prices

Holiday weekend travelers will pay significantly more for gas than they did during Labor Day 2021. The average price for gas in Wisconsin is $3.63 a gallon, which is 28 cents less than a month ago but 64 cents more than last year’s Labor Day weekend.

Government offices

Government offices in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed Labor Day. Also closed Monday are the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.; and Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. All in-person library services are now paused at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The library will reopen its doors at 400 Eau Claire St. in early September.

Museums

The Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Wisconsin Logging Museum in Carson Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Sports and recreation

The Wisconsin Badgers open their football season by hosting Illinois State at 6 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

The 41st annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology, which benefits the Special Olympics, will be Saturday at Carson Park. The 5-mile race begins at 9 a.m., while the 2-mile event starts at 10:30 a.m. A free kids’ dash for children under age 11 will be at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required for that race.

Race day registration, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the park, costs $35.

Registration packet pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.

#Local Life#Labor Day Weekend#Localevent#Festival#Phoenix Park#Gas Prices#Solidarity Walk
Eau Claire, WI
