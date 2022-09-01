ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Heights, MN

Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.

Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

Brian Nienstadt Minnesota BCA/CBS

Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.

Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.

